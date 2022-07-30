In recent years The Malle Mile has become one of the most important vintage motorcycle events on the global calendar. It takes place each summer at Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire, England and it now attracts thousands of riders from Britain, Europe, and around the world.

The Malle Mile takes place over three days with most attendees camping on site for either two or three nights. The event itself is made up of a number of races including the Mile Sprint, The Hill Climb, The Malle 1000, The Dash, The Derby, The Midnight Mile, and The Malle Scramble.

In order to ensure there’s space for everyone each event is separated into various classes including classes for novice racers, there are also classes for women, for pre-1979 motorcycles, lightweight 250cc bikes, and more.

For the 2022 running of the Malle Mile we sent regular Silodrome contributor and talented automotive photographer Abby Bowers of Grease & Grain over to Grimsthorpe Castle for the weekend to capture the goings on with her own distinctive photography.

Motorcycle equipment outfitters Malle was founded back in 2013 when cousins and lifelong friends Jonny Cazzola and Robert Nightingale set a plan in motion to create a new line of rugged, classically styled motorcycle bags.

In the years since the brand has exploded in popularity, we’ve featured their products a number of times on Silodrome including both their bags and their apparel.

The company has also founded a number of motorcycle related events including The Malle Mile, The Great Malle Rally, The Mile Beach Race, and The Great Malle Mountain Rally.

The 2023 Malle Mile is scheduled for next summer, if you’d like to read more about the event or start planning your trip to attend it you can visit the official event website here.

If you'd like to see more of Abby's work you can visit her website here, you can also follow her on Instagram here.

All images copyright ©2022 Abby Bowers – Grease & Grain