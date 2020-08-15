The Lum-Tec M88 – Limited To 500 Units Worldwide – $575 USD Each Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Gear

Style

Watches

The Lum-Tec M88 was developed by the family run American-based company to be an exceedingly tough wristwatch that can handle everything from mountain climbing to scuba diving, with water resistance up to 300 meters or almost 1,000 feet.

Just 500 examples of the Lum-Tec M88 will be made, the watch is a halo model from the company featuring a 44mm case made from surgical stainless steel, a Swiss-made Ronda 515 movement, a curved sapphire glass with military-grade AR coating, and both a top-grade leather strap and a rubber strap with matching hardware are included with each watch.

Each Lum-Tec M88 is assembled by hand in Ohio, the model has a sunburst pattern sandwich dial and the Quartz movement has an anti-shock mounting system to ensure it can withstand the rigours of heavy duty use.

Quartz movements aren’t considered as desirable as automatic mechanical movements however they are known for their toughness, accuracy, and reliability due to the fact that they’re battery powered electronic movements as opposed to the delicate and precise movements used in more expensive watches that require servicing every few years.

The Lum-Tec M88 has a threaded crown with double diamond seals and a 120 click uni-directional luminous bezel, a solid double diamond sealed threaded caseback, and a custom vintage radium-color lume with high reactivity on both the dial and hands for nighttime visibility.

At the time of writing just four examples of the Lum-Tec M88 are still in stock, they retail for $575 USD through Huckberry with free shipping and free returns.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020