This is the Gerber Gator Combo Axe, it was developed as a compact, lightweight hand axe for use by campers, hikers, and overlanders. It also includes a hidden fixed-blade knife in the handle ideal for general campsite duties.

Anthropologists believe that the first tools ever made by early humans were simple chipped stone implements that could be used as axes and knives – for chopping, cutting, skinning, and slicing. All these millennia later and we still need those same exact tools, though now they’re typically made from steel rather than flint.

Above Video: This short video from Gerber Gear shows how the knife is stored in the handle, and it gives you a good idea of the scale of the axe.

The Origins Of Gerber Gear

Gerber Gear was founded by Joseph R. Gerber, an advertising company founder with a knack for creative campaigns. The company’s inception came from a simple Christmas gift idea: handcrafted kitchen knife sets for clients, made by a local craftsman.

These knives became so popular that Gerber decided to turn the concept into a business, and before long he closed down the advertising business and focused on the knives full time.

By the 1940s, Gerber Legendary Blades, as it was originally known, had built a reputation for producing high-quality knives that appealed to hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts. The company quickly established a national reputation.

The 1990s marked Gerber’s foray into military-grade tools and multi-tools, including the Multi-Plier series. These versatile tools became indispensable for military personnel, first responders, and outdoor adventurers – today they make up the bread and butter of Gerber’s offerings.

The Gerber Gator Combo Axe

The Gerber Gator Combo Axe consists of a hand axe with a forged stainless steel head and a Gator grip handle, indie that handle you’ll find a fixed blade knife with a serrated back and a matching Gator grip handle.

The knife can be securely stored in the handle until you need it, secured in place with an end cap (see the video to see how it all goes together).

The combined weight of the axe and knife is 25.2 oz or 714 grams, and it has a total length of 8.75 inches or 22.22 cm. Each one comes with a limited lifetime warranty and 30 day returns.

If you’d like to read more about the Gerber Gator Combo Axe you can visit the store listing on the Gerber website here. It’s retailing for $60 USD and it comes with free US shipping.

