The New Lego Jurassic Park Jeep® Wrangler

This is the new Jurassic Park Jeep® Wrangler from Lego, each set consists of 1,924 pieces, and comes with the vehicle itself, a small jungle environment with sign, a Dennis Nedry minifigure, and some other accessories.

Once completed, this model measures in at an impressive 13 inches (34 cm) long, 7 inches (18 cm) wide, and 6 inches (16 cm) high. The hood and doors both open, the winch works, the canvas roof and roll bar is removable, and the spare wheel can be used to steer the Jeep.

History Speedrun: The Jurassic Park Jeeps

The 1993 dinosaur-science-fiction-thriller Jurassic Park embedded itself into the memory of an entire generation of kids (and adults) around the world. Interestingly it resulted in a huge increase in the number of paleontologists in the years that followed – it’s been called the “Jurassic Park effect.”

Of the vehicles used in the film, perhaps the two that are best-remembered are the Ford Explorers that were electric self-driving vehicles powered by an electric rail that led them around the dinosaur enclosures much like a zoom tour, and the gas-powered Jeep Wranglers.

These Jeep Wranglers were the YJ model finished to Sahara spec, with special Jurassic Park paint jobs that included a large diagonal red line that was said to stop the triceratops from charging them.

The Wranglers were used as staff cars and they saw screen time in many of the film’s most memorable moments, including running from a T-Rex and that moment when Sam Neill (playing Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (playing Ellie Sattler) see dinosaurs for the first time.

Interestingly, the role of Alan Grant was turned down by William Hurt, Harrison Ford, and Tim Robbins before it was offered to the Australian actor Sam Neill. Kurt Russell, and Richard Dreyfuss had been considered for the part, but were too expensive.

The Jeep Wrangler YJ series entered production in 1986 to replace the outgoing Jeep CJ series that had begun right after the end of WWII as a civilian version of the war-time Willys Jeep. “CJ” simply stood for “Civilian Jeep.”

The YJ had better handling and road manners than its predecessors, thanks to a wider track, wider spaced leaf springs, and the fitment of trackbar links and anti-roll bars – this was all engineered in to reduce the chance of the vehicle flipping under heavy cornering.

The rectangular headlights of the YJ series proved to be somewhat controversial, and the TJ model that succeeded it would return the Wrangler to more traditional round headlights.

In the years since Jurassic Park debuted, many YJ owners have fitted decal kits to convert their Jeeps to Jurassic Park-spec, and they’re always a kit at Jeep get-togethers and cars & coffee-style events.

The New Lego Jurassic Park Jeep® Wrangler

The Lego Jurassic Park Jeep® Wrangler is a 1,924 piece set designed for adult builders aged 18 and up, though many ambitious younger builders will be able to complete it.

Built to a 1:10 scale, this set recreates the iconic Jeep Wrangler from the original 1993 film Jurassic Park as a detailed display piece. The finished model measures in at 6 inches high, 13 inches long, and 7 inches wide, making it a substantial centerpiece for any shelf, desk, or mantle.

The doors and hood open, the winch operates, and the canvas roof and roll bar can be removed to change the Jeep’s look. Boxes can be installed on the back, and it can be steered using the spare tire, which is linked internally to the front wheels.

Beyond the Jeep itself, the set includes a small jungle environment build complete with a directional sign, a Dennis Nedry minifigure based on his appearance in the film, and an information plaque with its own display stand. Several Easter eggs have also been worked into the design for fans of the movie to discover as they build it.

The set is now available to pre-order direct from the official Lego store here, with shipments due to begin on the 7th of May.

Images courtesy of Lego