This is the Nestout Two-Panel Solar Charger, it’s a compact solar power system designed for use outdoors, when you’re many miles away from the nearest power outlet.

This system unfolds to expose two high-efficiency SunPower MAXEON™ monocrystalline solar panels which can provide up to 14 watts of power for charging things like smartphones, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, GPS units, torches, lanterns, and more.

History Speedrun: Nestout

Nestout is an outdoor-focused sub-brand of Elecom, a Japanese electronics company that was founded in Osaka in 1986 by Junji Hada. The Nestout line first began appearing in stores in the early 2020s as Elecom expanded its footprint into modular outdoor power systems designed for camping, travel, hunting, adventure, and other uses.

Nestout was started to meet growing demand for water-resistant portable energy systems that can operate reliably away from mains power using solar energy – the company also makes high-density battery packs that can be charged up before a trip, or charged in the field from their solar units.

The batteries are all built with IP67 water and dust resistance as well as drop protection, they work as the hub for a modular ecosystem that includes things like LED lanterns, directional lights, clip-on fans, and a compact air pump – this is used for inflating things like sleeping mats, pneumatic tents, and even things like rafts and inflatable canoes.

The Nestout Two-Panel Solar Charger

The Nestout Two-Panel Solar Charger was developed to be a highly weather-resistant power solution for use when you’re off the grid. It can charge devices directly, and it can also be paired with a Nestout portable battery pack to save the power you generate until you need it.

The two solar panels are high-efficiency SunPower MAXEON™ monocrystalline cell-based units good for up to 14 watts of power. It comes with a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a stand that allows you to angle it towards the sun, and a built-in digital meter for monitoring real-time performance to you can get the angle just right for maximum power generation.

It has a water-repellent nylon case with a TPU panel layer to resist stains, moisture, and dirt. It has tough PVC backing and rubberized zipper pulls two mesh pouches for charging cords or other small essentials, and three reinforced loops for attaching to your pack, tent, or gear setup.

The kit is now being offered for sale on the official Huckberry store here and it comes with free US returns, with an MSRP of $90 USD.

Images courtesy of Huckberry