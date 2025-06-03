This is an Airstream 350 LE Motorhome that was built 35 years ago, but it’s spent the last 20 of those years sitting in a dry barn with just 17,000 miles on the odometer.

It’s now been rediscovered in remarkably good, time-capsule-like condition and it’s being offered for sale in the hopes that a new owner will take it on the road and add considerably to the somewhat low mileage it currently has.

Fast Facts: The Airstream 350 LE Motorhome

The Airstream 350 LE Motorhome was produced between approximately 1982 and 1991. It was part of Airstream’s premium Class A lineup and featured high-end fittings like air suspension, full-width interiors, central air conditioning, and an onboard generator. Powered by a Chevrolet 454 cubic inch V8 mated to a GM Turbo-Hydramatic 400 transmission, it provided ample comfort and luxury for extended travel on the road.

Rediscovered after 20 years stored in a dry barn, this particular 1990 model has only 17,000 miles and is notably preserved with stainless steel exterior, dual rear axles, and an interior with full leather upholstery, solid oak cabinetry, plush carpets, mirrored ceilings, and extensive living amenities including a queen bed and full kitchenette.

Its careful preservation extends to the undercarriage, treated extensively with Waxoyl anti-rust protection. Despite excellent overall condition, some initial maintenance, such as new batteries and a functional check of the fuel gauge, is needed before resuming road use.

Now being offered by Bonhams in Manchester, UK, this Airstream 350 LE includes comprehensive documentation, the original workshop manual, and records. Highly desirable among vintage RV enthusiasts, it offers the rare opportunity to acquire a low-mileage, high-spec classic motorhome ready for restoration and adventure.

The Airstream 350 LE Motorhome

The Airstream 350 LE motorhome was introduced during the early 1980s as part of Airstream’s high-end Class A motorhome lineup. Built between (approximately) 1982 and 1991, the 350 LE led the company’s push into the premium RV/motorhome market following its earlier success with the Airstream Argosy and other integrated coach models.

The “350” in its name denoted its length – 35 feet – while “LE” stood for “Luxury Edition,” as it was one of the most well-appointed offerings in Airstream’s model lineup at the time, not to mention one of the most expensive.

The 350 LE was powered by a Chevrolet 454 cubic inch V8, paired with a GM Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission. Built on a custom chassis derived from GM’s P-series platform, it used air suspension and had heavy duty axles to help manage its considerable length and weight.

The interior layout was focused on long-haul comfort and typically included rear twin beds or a queen bed, a full galley, spacious bath, hot and cold running water, and a front lounge area with swiveling captain’s chairs.

One standout feature was its full body width of 102 inches – wider than many earlier RVs – which allowed for more spacious, almost house-like living quarters. The 350 LE also came with central air, a generator, and a full suite of luxury fittings. As a result of all this, it quickly earned a reputation for being one of the most comfortable and refined motorhomes of its era.

Airstream eventually ceased production of Class A motorhomes in the 1990s, the 350 LE now remains a highly sought-after model among vintage RV collectors.

The Airstream 350 LE Motorhome Shown Here

The Airstream 350 LE Motorhome is a 1990 model with a gleaming stainless steel body, dual rear axles, and a staggering amount of interior space. Inside you’ll find a high-end fit out including full leather upholstery, solid oak cabinetry, plush carpeting, and even mirrored ceiling panels.

It has a queen size bed in the rear stateroom with a full bathroom amidships featuring a toilet, sink, vanity unit, and a separate shower with hot and cold running water. The kitchenette has a full-size refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, an oven and stove, and a double sink.

The lounge area has swiveling captain’s chairs, a fold-out table, and entertainment units – including televisions, CD players, and CB radios. It has two roof-mounted air conditioning units, propane heating, and onboard power is managed by a generator which is paired with external power hook-ups and an inverter system.

The images of the underside of the motorhome show it to be in remarkable condition, thanks in no small part to a thorough treatment with the anti-rust coating system Waxoyl. These Airstream 350 LEs are known to be able to cover six figure mileages with just regular maintenance, and this one has so far covered just 17,000.

It will need some maintenance before any road trips are attempted, including new house batteries, and likely a new engine battery, the fuel gauge is also not currently working.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bonhams out of Manchester in the United Kingdom, with the original workshop manual, and two box files of information and records. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

