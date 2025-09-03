This is the Barebones Mini Flashlight, it comes in both brass and aluminum (shown further down the page), it contains a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and it has an LED with dimmable brightness settings between 35 and 150 Lumens.

This flashlight was developed to replace the plastic one most people have, powered by disposable batteries, that never works when you actually need it. This one was designed to last for life, and even the lithium battery is replaceable when it eventually wears out.

History Speedrun: Barebones

Barebones was founded by Robert Workman in 2012 as a philanthropic endeavor, the company’s first product was a state-of-the-art emergency shelter that was then provided in significant numbers to underprivileged communities and used extensively disaster recovery efforts around the world.

Perhaps most notably, 97 of these shelters were set up in Nepal and given electrical power via a GoalZero series of solar panel and battery system units. These shelters are used across the country as maternal health clinics for women in rural areas, providing them with professional midwives and vastly improved standards of care.

Barebones has since grown from only making shelters to making a wide range of gear and equipment, much of it intended for use in the great outdoors. They’re producing everything from fire pits and skillets to machetes, felling axes, bags, lanterns, knives, and more.

The Barebones Mini Flashlight

The Barebones Mini Flashlight, there are both brass and aluminum versions on offer, and both of them measure in at a pocket friendly 3.88″ x 1.10″ – making them ideal for camping, hiking, and for just keeping in the glovebox.

Although it looks a little like a steampunk lightsaber, the Barebones Mini Flashlight was designed to evoke the look and feel of classic industrial design from the 19th and early 20th century – long before the rise of mass-produced plastic.

The flashlight has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s designed to last for many years, and it can be replaced when the time comes with a new one from Barebones. The light emitted from the flashlight can be adjusted to various settings, including bright, dim, slow dim, and there’s a secret candle flicker setting.

If you’d like to get one for yourself or read more you can visit the listing on Barebones here. They are currently retailing for under $33 USD and they come with a two-year warranty.

Images courtesy of Barebones