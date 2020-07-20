Lego Creator Expert Ferrari F40 Construction Set Reading time: about 1 minute. Cars

This is the LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40 (10248) construction set, it’s made up of 1,158 pieces and it’s designed for those 14 years of age or older.

The Ferrari F40 is one of the world’s truly great supercars from a time before complex onboard computers and driver aids took over. The F40 is also the last Ferrari that Enzo Ferrari had a hand in developing before his death in 1988, as a result of this it’s seen as one of the most important Ferraris of the era.

This officially licensed Ferrari Lego kit produces a surprisingly detailed F40 that includes pop-up headlights, the rear spoiler, a detailed interior with seats, a shifter, handbrake, steering wheel and dashboard, an opening front trunk, and an opening rear hatch that showcases the Lego twin-turbo V8.

Once completed the Lego F40 makes a great addition to any shelf or desk as a display, and visitors will love opening the doors and hatches to discover the hidden elements. Non-Lego experts will find that the kit takes a few hours to put together but thanks to the illustrated instructions it’s a clearcut process – essentially a fast Italian 3D jigsaw puzzle.

