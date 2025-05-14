This is the new Lego version of the Williams FW14B Formula 1 car, and importantly it comes with its own little Nigel Mansell Lego man with his iconic moustache recreated in all its glory.

The 1992 F1 season largely centered around Nigel Mansell and his Williams FW14B, this pairing would be the dominant force that year, and he set a record with 9 wins that season – becoming the most successful British F1 driver in history until years later when the title was taken by Lewis Hamilton.

The Incredible Story Of The Williams FW14B

The Williams FW14B is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced and dominant Formula 1 cars ever built. Designed by Adrian Newey and powered by a Renault V10, the FW14B raced during the 1992 season and delivered a performance that would define the era. It secured both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships that year, with Nigel Mansell taking the title in commanding fashion.

The FW14B was a development of the previous season’s FW14, which had already shown promise but suffered from some reliability and setup issues. By the time the B-spec version was introduced for 1992, the car’s most radical features had been refined, maybe even perfected.

Central to the FW14B’s dominance was its active suspension system, which had been under development at Williams since the mid-1980s. Unlike conventional suspension, the active setup used onboard computers and hydraulic actuators to control ride height and chassis balance in real time, adjusting the car from corner to corner in mere fractions of a second.

Another key strength of the FW14B was its semi-automatic gearbox, introduced the previous year but now more reliable and improved to offer quicker shifts. It allowed for clutchless gear changes via a paddle behind the steering wheel, which improved shift speed and reduced driver error.

Combined with computerized traction control and a new, advanced telemetry system, the FW14B represented the cutting edge of electronic driver aids at a time when most competitors were still relying on more traditional mechanical systems.

The chassis was constructed from carbon fiber and Kevlar composites, giving it famously good rigidity and a remarkably low weight. The 3.5 liter Renault RS3C V10 delivered approximately 760 bhp, but perhaps most importantly it offered excellent reliability.

In terms of results, the FW14B was near-flawless. It won 10 of the 16 races in 1992, and Nigel Mansell set a record by winning five of the first five rounds. He would eventually win nine races and secure the Drivers’ Championship with five races to spare.

Williams also clinched the Constructors’ title, cementing their position at the top of the sport at the time. Teammate Riccardo Patrese contributed with consistent podium finishes, including one win, finishing 2nd in the Drivers’ Championship.

The FIA would soon begin rolling back the use of electronic driver aids, including banning active suspension by 1994. As a result, the FW14B remains a landmark car in racing history and is considered by many to still be one of the most technologically advanced cars to ever race in F1.

The Lego Williams FW14B

The new Williams FW14B kit from Lego consists of 799 pieces and measures in at 3 in. (7 cm) high, 12 in. (31 cm) long and 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide when completed. No FW14B model would ever be complete with out a matching Nigel Mansell figurine, and this Lego set doesn’t disappoint in that regard.

The kit also comes with a display stand, a display podium, and a driver’s helmet and trophy. The display stand comes with printed vehicle statistics on it, and the display podium comes with a photo and a Nigel Mansell quote.

It sells for $124.90 USD and it can be bought direct from the Lego store here. At the time of writing they are still in stock, but there is a limit of five per order to avoid resellers.

Images courtesy of Lego