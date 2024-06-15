This is a combination between a 1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero and a first-generation Mustang, with a 302 Mustang V8 and a 5-speed manual transmission.

I’m not sure what a combination between a Mustang and a Ranchero would be called, it would have to be either a Muschero or a Ranchstang, whatever you want to call it it looks like some sort of Ford Motor Company experiment that never made it into production.

Fast Facts – A Ford Mustang Ranchero Crossbreed

This is a custom-built vehicle that combines the body of a 1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero with the front-end of a first-generation Ford Mustang, creating a unique “Ranchstang” that looks like an experimental Ford prototype.

Power comes from a 302 cubic inch (5.0 liter) V8 from a 1985 Mustang GT paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It rides on 15″ Scott Drake wheels with air/leaf spring rear suspension and stock Mustang front suspension.

The interior features tan upholstery, bucket seats from a 1990s Ford Explorer, a custom center console, and power windows (though the driver’s seat and passenger window need repair).

Exterior issues include rust around the wheel wells/door jambs and bubbling paint on the doors/quarters that need addressing. It currently wears removable decals for the Tampa Bay Bucs and a winery and it’s being offered for sale out of Florida.

The Ford Ranchero

The Ford Ranchero debuted in 1957 and remained in production across seven generations until 1979. Unlike the popular pickup trucks of the era, the Ranchero was based on a two-door station wagon platform with a cargo bed replacing the covered station wagon rear end.

Also known as a “Coupe Utility” or a “Ute” in Australia, this vehicle type never quite reached the same level of popularity in the United States as it did Down Under. That said, it did sell well enough that General Motors hastily developed their own version, which they sold from 1959 as the Chevrolet El Camino.

The version of the Ranchero that was used to create the vehicle you see in this article, was the second generation 1960 vehicle that was based on the Ford Falcon platform. Interestingly, the Falcon also provided the underpinnings for the Ford Mustang which would enter production in 1964, so the two vehicles were always closely related.

By the end of Ranchero production in 1979 it was clear that the American buying public overwhelmingly preferred pickup trucks to coupe utilities, and as it happened Ford had the most popular pickup truck in the nation – the Ford F-150.

The decision was made to axe the Ranchero before the arrival of the 1980s, and though rumors about its return are sometimes floated in automotive media, there appear to be no serious plans for Ford to bring the Ranchero back.

The Ford Mustang Ranchero Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is the only Ranchero/Mustang cross we have ever seen on Silodrome. It was apparently built in 2019 based on a 1960 Ford Ranchero, with the front end of a first-generation Ford Mustang fitted into place.

As noted above, both the Ranchero and the Mustang were based on the Ford Falcon platform, which doubtless made the job a little easier. Once the new front end was in place, a 302 cubic inch (5.0 liter) V8 from a 1985 Mustang GT was fitted, as well as a 5-speed manual transmission.

A set of four Scott Drake Legendary 15″ wheels are fitted, and it has a combination of leaf springs and air springs in the rear, with the standard independent coil spring front end. Drum brakes are fitted front and back, and a Wilwood master cylinder has been added.

Inside you’ll find a pair of comfortable bucket seats from a 1990s-era Ford Explorer, as well as a custom center console that matches the tan upholstery of the rest of the cockpit. Power windows are also fitted and the seats are power operated, though the driver seat and the passenger window are both inoperable at the moment and need fixing.

The vehicle is currently painted in white, you’ll note that it’s wearing Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team decals and Keel + Curley Winery decals at the moment, these are all easily removable with no damage to the underlying paint work.

The seller notes in the listing that there are some areas of rust around the wheel wells and door jambs, and bubbling paint is evident on the door bottoms and the quarter panels, so it’s important for the new owner to male plans to rectify this (or have it rectified) sooner rather than later.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual “Ranchstang” you can visit the listing on Bring a Trailer here. It’s being offered at no reserve with a Florida title under the seller’s business.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer