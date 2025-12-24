This is the King of Diamonds Throwing Axe from the team at the World Axe Throwing League (WATL). It’s one of their top-shelf throwing axe designs, with a 1.7 lb head and your choice of either a round or square section American Hickory handle.

The competitive axe throwing world has exploded in popularity in recent years, and as a result there have been a lot of questionable new throwing axe manufacturers entering the fray. Axes from WATL are each guaranteed to be of the highest quality, and to be eligible for use in officially sanctioned WATL competition anywhere in the world.

History Speedrun: The World Axe Throwing League (WATL)

WATL was founded by Mario Zelaya in 2017. It was already a rapidly growing sport by this time, and he wanted to provide a way for axe throwing venues to standardize their rules, as well as organize national and international tournaments.

Today the World Axe Throwing League has 334 affiliate venues around the world including many across the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, South America, and even three in New Zealand.

Today WATL holds tournaments across multiple classes including hatchets, big axes, and duals, with champions named every year since 2019. It’s still a relatively young sport in many respects, and the speed at which it’s growing is astounding.

The King of Diamonds Throwing Axe From WATL

This is the King of Diamonds Throwing Axe from WATL, it’s one of their premium axe offerings and it comes with a 1.7 lb 1045 carbon steel head that leaves the factory razor sharp and ready for use – either for leisure of competition.

The handle is made from American Hickory, it’s 17 inches long and you can choose from either a square or round section depending on your preference. The blade measures in at 3.93″ long and the axe has a total weight of 2.25 lbs.

Each of these axles comes with a sheath for safekeeping and secure transportation. They can be bought on the official WATL Amazon store here and the square handle is generally recommended for throwing use as it helps with accuracy.

Images courtesy of WATL