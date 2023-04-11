This is the Leatherman Signal outdoor multi-tool, it’s a compact and versatile tool that measures in at just 4½” when closed while still offering 19 individual tools including a ferrocerium rod for starting campfires.

Each of the different Leatherman models is designed with a specific purpose in mind, the Signal is intended for use in the great outdoors by explorers, hunters, campers, anglers, and others who need a size and weight efficient multitool.

The Origins Of Leatherman

The Leatherman story began in 1975 when Tim Leatherman, a mechanical engineering graduate from Oregon State University, embarked on a backpacking trip across Europe with his wife.

It was during this journey that Tim found himself frequently in need of a versatile and compact tool that could perform multiple tasks – he soon realized that there was a gap in the market for a product that offered more than a Swiss Army knife while still remaining lightweight and compact.

Upon returning home to Oregon he put his mechanical engineering degree to work and began working on his first prototype, a multi-tool that combined the functionality of a pair of pliers with a variety of other essential tools. After several iterations and a number of years of development, the first Leatherman multi-tool, the Pocket Survival Tool (PST), was born in 1983.

The PST was an instant hit, and the company quickly outgrew its humble beginnings. By 1984, Leatherman Tool Group had moved to a larger facility and expanded its product line. Leatherman produces and assembles its tools in Portland, Oregon and they offer a 25 year warranty on their wares.

The Leatherman Signal outdoor multi-tool has all the standard Leatherman features including pliers, a knife blade, saw blade, and various openers (see the full list below). What sets it apart from its fellow multitools is the addition of a ferrocerium rod, also known as “fire steel.”

Ferroerium is a synthetic pyrophoric alloy that sends out a shower of sparks at temperatures up to 3,315 °C (6,000 °F) when struck. This makes it ideal for starting campfires as it lasts for thousands of strikes and it’s waterproof.

The other features of the Leatherman Signal include:

Needlenose pliers

Regular pliers

Premium replaceable wire cutters

Premium replaceable hard-wire cutters

Wire stripper

420HC combo knife

Saw blade

Hammer

Awl with a thread loop

Can opener

Bottle opener

¼” Hex bit drive

Bit driver

¼” Box wrench

Carabiner

3/16″ Box Wrench

Safety whistle

Diamond-coated sharpener

And the ferrocerium rod

The Signal is available in four colorways including Aqua, Cobalt, Green, and Stainless Steel. It’s currently retailing on Huckberry for $139.95 USD and it comes with that 25 year Leatherman warranty.

Images courtesy of Leatherman