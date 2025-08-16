This is the new Unimatic U1-GMT-DHB. It’s one of the newest releases from the famed Italian watchmaker, and each is made in Italy – with just 300 slated to be produced before the line is finished.

Unimatic has become one of the watch world’s most popular micro brands thanks to its excellent build quality, world class design, affordability, reliable movements, and its military-influenced minimalist design that makes the watches ideal for everyday use in essentially any scenario.

History Speedrun: Unimatic Watches

Unimatic was founded in Milan in 2015 by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato, two industrial designers who met while studying at Politecnico di Milano. Both shared a fascination with mechanical tool watches and sought to reinterpret classic designs through a clean, modern Italian lens. From the beginning, every watch was assembled, cased, and quality-checked entirely in Italy.

Their first release, the Modello Uno U1-A, was a 40 mm dive watch powered by a Seiko automatic movement, with a crisp, functional dial and excellent water resistance. Its limited production run sold out quickly, establishing the format for almost all future Unimatic releases.

A core principle of Unimatic is that the vast majority of their designs are individually numbered and produced in strictly limited quantities. Once a run sells out, it is never reissued. This strategy has helped the brand develop a loyal collector base and a strong presence in the secondary market. Over time, the lineup expanded to include field watches and chronographs, all retaining the brand’s signature simplicity and, in most models, 300 meters of water resistance.

Collaborations have played a key role in the company’s rise – with projects often limited to fewer than 200 units. These include partnerships with designers like Todd Snyder, whose olive green chronograph sold out in under an hour.

In less than a decade, Unimatic has built a reputation for distinctive, limited-run tool watches that marry traditional durability with modern design, all while maintaining their Italian manufacturing roots.

The Unimatic U1-GMT-DHB Shown Here

The watch you see here is the new Unimatic U1-GMT-DHB, it’s a limited-edition GMT dive watch from the brand’s Modello Uno series, made in Italy in a run of 300 individually numbered pieces. It has a matte black dial with Super-LumiNova GL Light Old Radium markers, giving it a subtle vintage tone while keeping that stark legibility that defines Unimatic’s design language.

The 24-hour scale on the bezel works in combination with the fourth GMT hand, allowing the wearer to track a second time zone at a glance – a feature popular with pilots, military personnel, and frequent business travelers.

The watch is powered by the Seiko NH34A automatic GMT movement, running at 21,600 bph with a power reserve of 41 hours. This movement includes hacking seconds and it can be manually wound, helpful to ensure you won’t run out of power unexpectedly.

The 40 mm stainless-steel case is paired with a 2.5 mm thick double-domed sapphire crystal, treated with internal anti-reflective coating. A screw-down crown and caseback give it a 300 meter depth rating – with each watch pressure-tested to confirm its capability before it’s shipped out.

The watch is fitted with a matte black quick-release TPU strap, tapering from 22 mm to 20 mm, and secured with brushed stainless hardware. The handset consists of ladder phantom hour and minute hands, a reverse lollipop seconds hand, and a clearly distinguished GMT arrow for tracking that second timezone.

It’s now being offered for sale directly from Unimatic here. As noted above, just 300 will be made, and these limited edition runs often sell out in a matter of weeks, or even sometimes just a matter of days.

Images courtesy of Unimatic