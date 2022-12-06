This is the new Land Rover x Bamford London LR001 watch, it was designed by Land Rover in Britain and it’s being built by Bamford London. Just 100 will be made in total.

Bamford is a watch making and customization specialist company based in a five story house in London’s high-end Mayfair district called “The Hive.”

Founder George Bamford got his start by customizing his own Rolex Daytona with a new black DLC coating – it became so popular that before he knew it he had over two dozen orders from people who wanted their own.

Bamford is now an official partner of LVMH, customizing brand new watches from TAG Heuer, Zenith, and Bulgari which then remain under full warranty.

In more recent years the company has released their own lines of watches and collaborated with some major names including Hodinkee, Time + Tide, Philip Colbert, Shinola, G Shock, Michelin, and of course, Land Rover.

The Land Rover x Bamford London has a 40mm titanium case and a Sellita SW200-1b automatic movement. This movement has 26 jewels and a 38 hour power reserve, a beat rate of 28,800 bph, hacking seconds, and it’s made in Switzerland.

It has a toned grey cut-away dial with white markings on the hands for easy legibility, and when ordering you can choose either the black, dark tan, light tan, or navy blue NATO straps. The cost is £1,125 which works out to approximately $1,382 USD.

