Kriega Modular Motorcycle Tail Bag

Cross-country touring on a motorcycle typically requires figuring out a way to carry luggage with you on your bike – many (if not most) use pannier systems which can be bolted directly to the frame/subframe, but this isn’t an option for everyone.
The Kriega UScombo50 is a modular motorcycle tail bag designed to allow those of us without panniers to pack a decent amount of luggage. It has a 50 liter capacity, with one large 30 liter pack and two smaller 10 liter packs, it uses webbing buckle loops and alloy hook straps to fasten to the rear of your motorcycle on the pillion seat.
The central 3o liter Kriega pack also comes equipped with removable shoulder and waist straps so it can be carried like a conventional bag when you’re not riding. The main center bag is 100% waterproof and all three bags are made from 1000D Dupont Cordura, with RHINOTEK: abrasion resiistant fabric, HYPALON: abrasion resistant re-enforcement, and 420D nylon ripstop.
There are YKK water-resistant zippers throughout, with 6061-T6 alloy hooks, and Acetal ITW Airloc buckles.
Buy Here
