This is the Fire Starter Combo Kit from Zippo, and as the name implies it includes everything you need to get a fire started in the great outdoors.

Fire starting kits like this that use a striker and a ferrocerium rod can be invaluable, as they allow you to potentially start hundreds of campfires all without worrying about matches or lighter fluid. Even fore those who prefer matches or a lighter, a ferrocerium backup can be a good plan B.

The Zippo Manufacturing Company

Zippo Manufacturing Company was established by George G. Blaisdell in 1932, after he was inspired by an unusual windproof lighter from Austria. In 1933, he introduced the first Zippo lighter, featuring a windproof design with a hinged lid and a distinctive rectangular case. It was priced at $1.95 with a lifetime guarantee, the equivalent to approximately $47 USD today.

During World War II, Zippo focused on producing lighters for the U.S. military, establishing the company’s brand awareness in the minds of millions of young Americans. The wartime demand helped popularize Zippo lighters, and returning soldiers further spread their popularity, embedding the brand in mid-century American culture.

After the war, Zippo resumed consumer production, expanding its product line and becoming a cultural icon in the process. The brand’s lighters featured prominently in movies and TV shows, and custom engravings made them popular collectibles. This period solidified Zippo’s status as a symbol of America in the eyes of many.

The fundamental design of the Zippo lighter has changed little over the decades. Each lighter has a flip-open stainless steel case with a removable inner section that includes the flint, roller striker, the lighter fuel reservoir, and the windproof top around the wick.

The Zippo Fire Starter Combo Kit

The Zippo Fire Starter Combo Kit contains a Mag Strike ferrocerium rod, a stainless steel striker, water-resistant tinder shreds, and an extendable stainless steel tube that you can use to blow air into the base of the fire to help get it going.

The stainless steel striker has a 420 precision-edge and it’s designed with a polycarbonate casing that can hold the ferrocerium rod in place when it’s not being used. When you strike it down the side of the rod it shoots out a shower of sparks at up to 3,315 °C, helping get your fire started.

The Zippo Fire Starter Combo Kit is now being offered for sale via the outfitters Huckberry with an MSRP of $22 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry