This is the Kline Pocket Knife by James, an American company that was founded in Portland, Oregon a decade ago in 2012 to make modern pocket knives, tools, and other equipment right here in the USA.

The Kline is designed to be an EDC or everyday carry item, it has a forged drop point MagnaCut® steel blade with a length of 3.4″ with dual-thumb stud openers allowing it to be securely locked open, or locked closed for safety when not in use.

A slim steel pocket clip is fitted to one side of the knife for easy carrying, however it can be quickly removed via a couple of torx screws if it’s not required to make the knife even slimmer.

As with all James products the Kline Pocket Knife is made in the USA and they come with a limit lifetime warranty against manufacturers’ defects in material and workmanship.

This knife was the first time James used MagnaCut® steel, it’s a newer stainless steel alloy designed to be highly corrosion resistant and extremely durable – it’s been described as a “true USA-made super-steel.”

The Kline has a total weight of 4 oz or 113 grams, it measures in at 8″ long when open, the cutting edge is 3.4″ and the blade width is 1.1″ with a 1″ wide handle. The MSRP is $349 and it’s being offered by Huckberry with free US shipping and free returns.

