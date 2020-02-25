The Original Kevlar® Motorcycle Shirt – The Axe 2 by Crave Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

The Axe series of Kevlar® motorcycle shirts by Crave were the first to market, the genre has grown in leaps and bounds since, but Crave still make some of the best engineered examples you’ll find anywhere.

In many warmer climates people can be resistant to wearing motorcycle jackets, there can be no doubt that full jackets offer the best possible protection of course, but it can be a challenge to be fully suited up in slow moving traffic when the mercury passes 90ºF.

One solution to this problem is armoured Kevlar® shirts, they offer armour to help protect against impacts and of course the Kevlar® is great for abrasion protection. Many motorcyclists who wear shirts like this do so because it’s more comfortable and they like the way it looks, they can also be worn around town as they don’t look any different to regular streetwear.

The Axe 2 has three-layer construction, with a cotton microfibre outer, an Aramid (Dupont™ Kevlar®) inner layer, and a comfortable 100% microfibre inner layer. For better nighttime visibility the shirt has a reflective stripe on the collar, it also has five pockets in total including 2 chest pockets, 1 zippered pocket on the right shoulder, 1 smaller zippered pocket on the left forearm, and 1 inner zippered pocket.

The shirt has pockets for armour in the back, elbows, and shoulders. Many of us already have armour in our motorcycle jacket so Crave don’t include it with the shirt in order to keep costs down, but there are many brands of level 1 and level 2 armour available separately.

Crave offer the Axe 2 in sizes from XXS to XXXL and there’s a handy sizing chart available on the website to ensure you get the right fit first time.

