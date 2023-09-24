This is the Damascus Backwoods Camp Axe from the team at Rill Simple Tools. It was developed to be a hand axe you can use everyday, or whenever needed, and it has a hand-forged Damascus steel axehead.

Rill Simple Tools make a variety of outdoor equipment in small batches, using traditional designs based on those used by our forebears. Each Backwoods Camp Axe has a mahogany handle, the wood is sourced from the United States, and it’s been shaped to work well for axe throwing as well as regular firewood chopping.

The axehead is made from a modern forged steel alloy called Damascus steel, it’s made by layering different steel types in order to give the blade both hardness and some resistance to breaking.

You’ll have no doubt heard the term “Damascus steel” bandied about by various knife and axe makers, it originally refers to a type of steel used in Middle Eastern swordmaking from the 3rd to the 17th century AD.

These swords were known for the distinctive wavy or “watered” pattern on their blades, as well as their sharpness and resilience. The precise methods and materials for making historical Damascus steel have been a subject of much speculation and debate, as the original method was lost to time.

Today’s Damascus steel, often called “pattern welded” steel, is made by layering different types of steel or iron, which are then forged together. By folding and twisting these layers during the forging process, various intricate patterns can be created. When the steel is etched with acid, the differences in the metals’ properties are revealed, creating the characteristic wavy or decorative patterns.

Each axe comes with a hand-sewn leather sheath to keep it safe when not in use.

Many modern blacksmiths claim to have essentially recreated Damascus steel, matching the look and properties of the original, but of course there is plenty of controversy surrounding it.

It’s generally believed that the original reason for Damascus steel was that layering different steels can, in some cases, combine the best properties of each. For example, a hard but brittle steel can be combined with a softer, more flexible one, aiming to produce a blade that’s sharp and hard-edged but also resistant to breaking.

The Damascus steel axehead used on the Backwoods Camp Axe is one of these hand-forged combinations of steel, it measures in at 6½” and it has a Rockwell hardness of 58. The full axe is 19½” long and it weighs 2 lbs 8 oz. Each axe comes with a hand-sewn leather sheath to keep it safe when not in use, and each axehead is covered by Rill Simple Tool’s lifetime warranty.

The mahogany handle is sourced from South Florida, it’s designed to be suitable for axe throwing or for just chopping firewood, depending on your preference.

Huckberry is now selling the Damascus Backwoods Camp Axe By Rill Simple Tools for $200, each comes with free US shipping, free returns, and a best price guarantee.

