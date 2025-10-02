This is an original Kawasaki KLT250 Prairie, a three-wheeler that debuted in the early 1980s as a more serious, agricultural vehicle rather than the far more common leisure-oriented ATVs of the time.

Relatively few of these have survived, as they mostly lived hard lives on farms and out on remote hunting trips. A lot of these three-wheelers were eventually scrapped after four-wheelers (quad bikes) took over in the late 1980s and into the 1990s.

History Speedrun: The Kawasaki KLT250 Prairie

The Kawasaki KLT250 Prairie arrived in the early 1980s as part of the wave of utility-oriented three-wheelers that followed the more leisure-oriented ATCs of the late 1970s. Kawasaki had entered the ATV market with smaller displacement machines, and the KLT250 was their first serious effort at an adult-sized, four-stroke utility trike.

Released in 1982 for the 1983 model year, it was powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine with electric start, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Unlike many sport three-wheelers of the period, the Prairie was equipped with cargo racks, a speedometer, lighting, and a limited slip rear differential that could be locked – all features aimed squarely at the growing utility and farming/agricultural markets.

The KLT250’s development was a response to broader shifts in the ATV world – by the early 1980s, Honda had established dominance with its Big Red utility ATC, and Yamaha had similar offerings. Kawasaki needed a competitor, and the Prairie badge gave the company a way to market its trike as both a work tool and a leisure machine.

The design leaned more on durability and usability rather than any attempt at high speed ability. The leading-link front suspension and solid rear end gave it the stability and load-carrying ability required by hunters, ranchers, farmers, and other users.

Production ran through the mid-1980s, with the Prairie 250 serving as an important stepping stone in Kawasaki’s ATV model lineage. The name “Prairie” would later be reused on Kawasaki’s first four-wheel ATVs, introduced in 1987, which effectively replaced the three-wheeler line as regulatory pressure and consumer demand shifted toward quads due to safety issues with trikes.

By the late 1980s, the US government had placed restrictions on three-wheeler sales due to safety concerns, effectively closing the chapter on machines like the KLT250.

In period, the Prairie 250 was competitive on paper. The four-stroke engine delivered around 20 bhp, more than enough for trail riding and light farm duties. Its 5-speed gearbox, manual clutch, and chain drive made it a familiar setup for riders coming from motorcycles, while the inclusion of utility racks gave it the versatility it’s buyers wanted.

The Kawasaki KLT250 Prairie Shown Here

This 1985 Kawasaki KLT250 Prairie three-wheeler is finished in Ebony with red, orange, and yellow stripes. It remained with its first owner until 2005 and now shows 1,900 miles, roughly 500 of which were added by the current owner and now seller.

Equipment includes a headlight guard, taillight, cargo box, chrome rear lift assist handle, and both front and rear parcel racks, which have been repainted. Some corrosion is noted on the underside of the double-cradle frame. Fuel is carried in a 3.4 gallon tank beneath the solo seat to lower the center of gravity.

The machine rides on gray-finished steel wheels, 8-inch at the front and 9-inch at the rear, mounted with Carlisle tires. Suspension consists of a leading-link fork with a stabilizer bar up front, while braking is handled by front and rear drums – standard for the time.

The chrome handlebar carries standard run/stop controls and a thumb-operated throttle. A 60-mph speedometer sits next to the headlight bucket, showing 1,900 miles on its five-digit odometer, though the neutral indicator lamp is noted as inoperative.

Power comes from an air-cooled 249cc SOHC single paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and enclosed chain drive. The engine has been repainted and has a Keihin carburetor, electric start, and a refinished high-mount exhaust system. Recent maintenance in August 2025 included a new spark plug, air filter, oil service, and differential fluid change.

It's now being offered for sale out of Crawfordsville, Indiana on Bring a Trailer.

