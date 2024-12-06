This is a 5-speed Honda ATC Big Red three-wheeler that comes with a matching trailer, as well as front and rear cargo racks. Both the trike and trailer are in remarkable original condition throughout, and the pair are now being offered for sale.

The Honda ATC Big Red is historically noteworthy as it was the first ATC designed specifically for utility use rather than just leisure (or racing). Many farmers would buy themselves a Big Red for use on the property, hauling loads like hay and other feed, as well as fertilizer, tools, and other equipment.

The Honda ATC Big Red debuted in 1982, it shared obvious design cues with Honda’s other three-wheelers but it came standard with front and rear cargo racks – an indicator of its intended purpose. Power was provided by Honda’s tough and famously reliable 192cc four-stroke single, an air-cooled engine with a single overhead cam, two valves, and a single carburetor.

This engine sent its power back through a semi-automatic 5-speed dual-range transmission with a centrifugal clutch out to the rear wheels which share an axle and a drum brake. A brake is fitted up front, along with telescopic shock absorbers, and the fitment of low-pressure balloon tires front and back helps soften the ride.

In order to make Big Red as easy to live with as possible, it was given an electric start and a reverse gear was added in 1984. It also came with a headlight and taillight, and in some jurisdictions they could be licensed for limited road use.

Trikes like Big Red became popular with farmers, but also with hunters who could use the rear rack for carrying their game on a successful hunt. National park rangers also made use of Honda ATCs, as did game wardens, rural fire departments, prospectors, and others.

The most common users seem to have been farmers, and after trikes left production in 1987 on safety grounds they were largely replaced by quad bikes, which were broadly adopted for agricultural use from Australia to Arkansas.

The surviving examples of the Honda ATC Big Red are now considered highly collectible, but there aren’t that many out there in good condition. The example you see here comes with that matching red trailer as mentioned above, making it doubly desirable to collectors.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum later in December. It’s being offered with no reserve price and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Mecum