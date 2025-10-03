This is the Snow Peak Field Coffee Master, each one is made in Japan and offers two ways of making coffee – a percolator or a simple pour over system.

Each Field Coffee Master is made from stainless steel, glass, and brass, and it includes the main jug, the lid, the percolator, and the stainless steel pour over insert.

History Speedrun: Snow Peak

Snow Peak was founded in 1958 in Sanjō, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, by mountaineer and metalworker Yukio Yamai. Originally called Yamai Shōten, the company specialized in mountain climbing hardware, using the region’s blacksmiths for fabrication.

In 1963 it adopted the Snow Peak name, inspired by Mount Tanigawa, a challenging peak that Yukio frequently climbed. Titanium quickly became central to the brand’s identity, with lightweight cookware and utensils setting a new standard for lightweight and longevity in the mountaineering market.

In the 1980s, leadership passed to Yukio’s son, Tohru Yamai, who shifted the company toward car camping and modern outdoor lifestyle gear, moving beyond strictly technical mountaineering equipment.

This evolution led to the development of modular shelters, stoves, fire pits, and furniture systems that combined high-end Japanese craftsmanship and industrial design minimalism.

The company has also developed architectural projects like the Jyubako micro-cabins designed by Kengo Kuma, and more recently opened its first US campground, Snow Peak Campfield, in Washington State.

Snow Peak is now headquartered in Portland, Oregon, for its US operations, with a global presence built on high-end tents, stoves, titanium cookware, and lifestyle apparel. Still family-led, the brand continues to market itself less as a gear supplier, and more as a philosophy of living closer to nature.

The Field Coffee Master By Snow Peak

The Field Coffee Master by Snow Peak was developed to be used both at home, and out in the field. It consists of a stainless steel jug that measures in at 760 ml which is good for four cups of coffee, and it has a lid, a handle, a percolator insert, and a pour over coffee funnel.

It can make coffee two ways, either using the percolator or the pour over coffee funnel, and it can be used with the Snow Peak hand coffee grinder if you like, which is sold separately.

The Field Coffee Master is now being offered for sale in the USA by Huckberry, they’re offering free US delivery, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. You can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or get your own.

Images courtesy of Huckberry + Snow Peak