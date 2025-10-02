This is a brand new, unused 392 Hemi crate engine – it’s a 6.4 liter V8 with forged steel crankshaft, aluminum heads with hemispherical combustion chambers, and it’s capable of 470 bhp and 470 lb ft of torque.

These engines have become hugely popular for swaps into both modern production cars – including the Jeep Wrangler, and for swaps into vintage muscle cars that have either lost their original engine, or for owners who want the near 500 bhp without any reliability concerns.

History Speedrun: The 392 Hemi Crate Engine

Chrysler’s Gen III Hemi program launched in 2003 – the goal was to bring “Hemi” hemispherical-chamber V8s back with modern manufacturing, tighter emission controls, more power, and better drivability. The 6.4 liter arrived for 2011, first in the Challenger and Charger SRT8 as a higher-output, naturally-aspirated flagship above the 6.1.

Mopar quickly packaged the same architecture as a standalone crate assembly so builders could drop late-model Hemi power into classic platforms – without piecing together a junkyard ECU, harness, and accessories.

Early SRT applications (2011 to 2014) were rated at 470 bhp and 470 lb ft of torque. From 2015, revised intake/tuning pushed the cars to 485 bhp and 475 lb ft of torque. SUV calibrations in the Grand Cherokee SRT and Durango SRT sit slightly lower at 475/470, and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is rated 470/470. Ram HD trucks also use a work-duty 6.4 with 410 hp/429 lb ft. It’s also worth noting that the crate engine 392 mirrors the later car spec at 485 bhp and 475 lb ft.

The 392 uses an iron deep-skirt block with four-bolt powder-metal main caps, aluminum heads with hemispherical combustion chambers, a hydraulic-roller cam, and variable cam timing – in OE applications.

Bore and stroke are 4.09 x 3.72 inches (103.9 x 94.6 mm) for 392 cubic inches, with a 10.9:1 compression ratio and a 6,400 rpm peak – a forged-steel crank is standard.

Mopar’s current crate engine is a complete long assembly that ships non-MDS – buyers can pair it with Mopar’s Crate HEMI Engine Kit for the unlocked PCM, harnesses, pedal, power distribution center, O2 sensors, and related bits and pieces. Mopar also offers accessory drive and sump kits to match common swaps.

As a crate, the 392 has become the “easy button” for restomods and Jeep swaps because it delivers factory reliability, a broad torque curve, and straightforward support. In the broader Hemi family it sits between the 5.7 (budget, plentiful) and the supercharged 6.2 “Hellcrate,” giving builders honest big-cube output, without forced induction complexity.

The 392 Hemi Crate Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is currently listed for sale on eBay that is complete from oil pan to intake. The seller also notes that this is the engine you need if you’re 392 Hemi-swapping your Jeep Wrangler using the AEV kit.

It comes on its original shipping pallet, with the blue plastic still in place and the wooden lid – though those last two were stripped off so that pictures could be taken for the listing.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Hickory, North Carolina with a Buy It Now price of $10,333.94 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or enquire about buying it you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Steve White Motors