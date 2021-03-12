The Ellis – A Minimalist Pocket Knife From James – $99 USD Reading time: about 1 minute. American

This is the Ellis, it’s a minimalist pocketknife/multitool from James designed to hold all of the things you need, and none of the things you don’t.

James is an American company founded in Portland, Oregon back in 2012 by a small team who wanted to create the sort of daily carry pocket knives and tools they couldn’t find anywhere else.

The brand is centered around a minimalist design aesthetic combined with a focus on high-end materials. This results in pocket-friendly knives that’ll last for generations.

The Ellis is an anti-multitool of sorts, it has just the functions you need but none of the superfluous items you’d probably never use – things like mini scissors, magnifying glasses, toothpicks, and nail files.

Now that I’ve said that I’m going to get a bunch of emails from people who use the toothpicks in their Swiss Army Knives, but you get the point.

The Ellis was designed with a drop point knife blade made of Sandvik 12C27 steel, with a partially serrated blade. The knife has a lockback design for safety, so that you can trust it when you’re using it.

You’ll also find a flat head screwdriver, a scraper, and a bottle opener. Most people use their pocket knives for opening Amazon packages and the occasional beer, so the Ellis has certainly got you covered there.

The knife also has a bail loop for attaching to your keys, carabiner, or backpack. Int weighs in at 2.8 oz and it measures in at 3.5” / 8.9 cm long, with a 2.6” / 6.6 cm long blade, giving it an overall open length of 6.1” / 15.5 cm.

