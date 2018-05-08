Iron & Resin Moto Pannier Bag – The Ideal Motorcycle Weekender

The Iron & Resin Moto Pannier Bag was designed to fit most (vintage and modern) motorcycles, allowing the rider to pack away a weekends worth of clothing and supplies without the inherent problems that accompany wearing a backpack on a motorcycle for prolonged periods of time.
Measuring in at 23 inches high x 14 inches wide x 6 inches deep, the Moto Pannier Bag has a chassis made from 100% cotton canvas with a water-resistant pigmented PU (polyurethane) coating, and it has a roll top to help keep your gear dry during expected downpours.
Iron & Resin includes a few different straps with each bag, allowing it to be fastened to a wide range of motorcycles, or worn as a regular backpack when you’re away from your bike. There’s a font pocket for storing items you need quick access too, and the bag can be fitted to either the left or right side – you can also buy two if you need more storage and fit one on either side.
Buy Here
