This is an early 1964 International Harvester Scout 80 that’s being offered for sale on eBay out of Albany, Oregon with a number of upgrades including a Dodge 318 cubic inch V8, a 727 automatic transmission, a suspension lift, 33″ inch wheels, and a roll cage with custom bumpers.

This vehicle is being offered as a project, the engine turns over but doesn’t currently run, some parts aren’t currently installed or connected, and it comes with a box of spares. That said, the asking price is well below that of any Scout we’ve seen in recent memory, and it could make an excellent project for the right person (or team).

Fast Facts – An International Scout Project Vehicle

This vehicle is a 1964 International Harvester Scout 80 that has been significantly upgraded, including the fitment of a Dodge 318 cubic inch V8 engine, a 727 automatic transmission, a suspension lift, 33″ wheels, a roll cage, and custom bumpers. It has a white and blue paint scheme, LED headlights, and a removable hardtop.

It’s being offered for sale on eBay out of Albany, Oregon as a project, as the engine currently does not run (though it turns over). Some parts are not installed or connected, including the fuel tank filler neck, and it comes with a box of new and used spare parts.

The listing has a “Buy It Now” price of $12,900 USD, which is well below the typical asking price for International Scouts in recent years, potentially making it a good project for the right buyer.

The International Scout remains one of the most iconic American 4x4s of the 20th century, with a reputation that continues today over 44 years after it left production. The Volkswagen Group announced in 2021 that they would be bringing the Scout back into production as an all-new electric SUV, with production expected to begin in 2026.

The Scout Is Coming Back

In September of 2021 Motor Trend sent shockwaves through the automative community by revealing that the Volkswagen Group was going to revive the storied Scout nameplate for a new series of electric 4x4s with decidedly retro styling. The original Scout had left production in 1980 and no one had seen the revival coming.

Despite the fact that the International Harvester Scout left production 44 years ago (at the time of writing), it remains one of the most influential and recognizable classic American 4×4 designs. The original Scout (known as the Scout 80) had launched back in 1960 as a rugged, simple four-wheeler powered by an International Harvester 152 cubic inch inline-four cylinder engine.

The primary competition for the Scout 80 had been the Jeep CJ5, the civilian version of the military vehicle, and at this time the market for civilian four-wheel drives was relatively small outside of the popular pickup truck segment.

The International Scout proved immediately popular, it was larger than its Jeep rival, it had excellent off-road ability, decent on-road manners, and it become one of the foundational models in the fast-growing sports utility vehicle, or SUV, class.

The popularity of the Scout made Ford sit up and take notice. They put members of the team who had developed the Mustang onto a new product to create a new Ford 4×4 to complete with their competition from International Harvester. This new vehicle would be called the Ford Bronco, it proved a worthy rival to the Scout, with the two models battling it out for sales supremacy from the mid-1960s right the way through to the late 1970s.

The International Scout Variants: 80, 800, and Scout II

The Scout would be sold over five major models, the original Scout 80, the Scout 800, Scout 800A, Scout 800B, and finally the Scout II. There were a few other rare sub-models, like the Red Carpet, Campermobile, Terra, Traveler, and SSII but we won’t be delving into them today.

The original Scout 80 was the most spartan of all the Scouts, early versions had removable sliding side windows, a fold-down windshield, and simple vacuum windshield wipers as well as the 152 cubic inch International inline-four.

In 1965 the Scout 800 was released, with a series of upgrades including an updated dashboard, front bucket seats, optional rear seats, an improved heating system, better instrumentation, and more powerful engines, including the 196 inline-four, 232 inline-six, and then from 1967, a 266 V8.

The Scout 800A was released in late 1968 offering some additional upgrades including revised bodywork, a heavy duty rear axle, a Dana 20 transfer case, and the same engines as the 800, with the addition of the more powerful 304 V8 to better compete with the V8 Ford Bronco.

The Scout 800B appeared in 1970, though it really only offered some minor cosmetic upgrades, though it did see the arrival of the Comanche package and the Sno-Star package – the latter of which was developed specifically for snowplow use.

The International Scout II made its debut in 1971 and offered a series of noticeable styling changes to the body, including a 3-piece front grille, a raft of new engine options including a 345 V8 and two Nissan diesel engines, as well as front power disc brakes from late 1974 onwards.

As is often the case with classic vehicles, the earliest models are typically the most sought after by collectors, in this case the Scout 80. Many, if not most, have been upgraded by owners over the years with more powerful engines, improved transmissions, and a broad range of other changes. In fast, there’s a whole parts industry based around upgrading old Scouts.

Once the new electric Scout enters production in 2026 it will once again be battling with the Ford Bronco for sales – after a 46 year hiatus.

The 1964 International Scout Project Vehicle Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1964 International Scout that has been significantly modified by a prior owner. It now has a far more powerful Dodge 318 cubic inch V8 in place of the original International Harvester 152 cubic inch inline-four, which is mated to a 727 automatic transmission.

This Scout also benefits from the fitment of a suspension lift, 33″ inch wheels, a custom roll cage, and custom bumpers front and back. It’s also wearing a white and blue paint scheme, it has LED headlights, and it has a removable hardtop.

The bad news is that the engine doesn’t currently run, though it does turn over. A number of connections are currently not connected, including the fuel tank filler neck, and the vehicle comes with a box of equipment that includes both new and used parts.

The eBay seller has set a Buy It Now price of $12,900 USD and it’s being sold out of Albany, Oregon. If you’d like to read more about it or enquire about buying it you can visit the listing here.

