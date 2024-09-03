This is a 1959 Cadillac Series 62 that has been sitting in storage for over 30 years, apparently the car still runs well which will be of interest to anyone looking to restore it, though the brakes are currently non-functional.

When it was released in 1959, the sixth generation of the Cadillac Series 62 became known for its sizable rear fins, dual bullet tail lights, and unmistakable jet age styling. The most famous 1959 Cadillac Series 62 was the Ecto-1, a modified example used in Ghostbusters.

Fast Facts – A Cadillac Series 62 Barn Find

Launched in 1940, the Cadillac Series 62 remained in production through 1964, spanning seven generations. It was more upscale than the Series 61 and became a bestseller, introducing popular models like the Coupe de Ville and Eldorado. Production paused during WWII as the factory supported the war effort.

The Cadillac Series 62

The Cadillac Series 62 made its debut in 1940, just before the United States joined WWII, and it would remain in production through to 1964 over seven generations. The Series 62 was developed as a more upmarket car compared to the Series 61, and it would become a best-seller for the automaker right the way into the 1960s.

When it was released in 1959, the sixth generation of the Cadillac Series 62 debuted the largest rear fins that would ever be fitted to a Series 62 model, and some of the largest fins used on an American production car at the time. Image courtesy of Cadillac.

Both the Cadillac Coupe de Ville and the Cadillac Eldorado would make their debut on the Series 62 platform, initially both as option packages before graduating into their own dedicated model lines due to their popularity.

Due to WWII, the production of all Cadillacs would be interrupted between 1942 and 1946, as the factory switched their production capacity over to meet the demand of the war effort.

As with many automakers, the vehicles released in the immediate post-WWII period would be essentially the same as the pre-WWII models, this is because there had been no time during the conflict to develop all-new designs.

Arguably the most memorable, or certainly one of the most memorable, of the seven generations of the Series 62 was the sixth gen model that debuted in 1959. It was a blank slate redesign and was far more modern that the series it was replacing, perhaps an indication that Cadillac wanted a model that would carry them from the 1950s into the new decade of the 1960s.

The styling of the sixth generation Series 62 was characterized by its high rear fins, the highest that would ever been used on a Series 62, and they came to help define the very nature of 1950s jet age automobile styling.

All factory-built Series 62s were powered by the same engine, the 325 bhp 390 cubic inch (6.4 liter) overhead valve Cadillac V8. Power was sent back to the rear wheels via a 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. They had front and rear rum brakes, soft suspension that prioritized comfort, and quad headlights up front.

The jet age styling continued inside the car, with an interior replete with what was then state-of-the-art features and design cues.

The weight of these cars was famously on the heavy side, with models tipping the scales at anything between 4,900 lbs and 5,100 lbs (2,200 to 2,300 kgs), thanks in no small part to their large dimensions and sold steel construction. At this time fuel was cheap in the US, and curb weights seemed to climb ever upwards.

The 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Barn Find Shown Here

The 1959 Cadillac Series 62 sedan you see here was recently rediscovered among an assortment of cars in a barn-like structure where it has apparently been sitting for over 30 years. It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Warren, Michigan by a seller with a 100% positive rating.

The listing explains that the car does start up and run, an excellent sign for anyone wanting to restore it, though perhaps understandably the brakes do not currently work and will likely need a rebuild before any driving is attempted.

This is the four-door hardtop version of the Series 62, finished in a nice shade of blue over a matching black and blue interior. It still has its original steel wheels and hub caps, as well as a set of period-correct whitewall tires – though it would be wise to fit new tires sooner rather than later.

The car is now being offered for sale on eBay out of Warren, Michigan. At the time of writing there are still a few days left to bid, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of eBay Motors