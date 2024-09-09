This 1970 Ford Capri 3000GT Mk I was bought by celebrated chef Jamie Oliver 10 years ago in 2014 and then given £20,000 of restoration work to bring it back to original specification.

Fast Facts – Jamie Oliver’s Ford Capri 3000GT

The Ford Capri 3000GT

The Ford Capri was developed in Europe in the mid-1960s with one very specific goal in mind – to replicate the wild success of the Mustang in the United States, which had made its debut in 1964.

Above Video: This is the trailer for “Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast,” a TV series that features many A-list stars as well as the Ford Capri you see in this article.

Much like the Mustang, the Capri was developed with a unibody chassis featuring independent front suspension, a live axle rear end, and a front-mounted engine sending power to the rear wheels.

Inside you would find seating for four, maybe five in a pinch, and there was a trunk in the rear for groceries, luggage, or whatever else you may need to bring with you.

The Capri was based on the time-tested Ford Cortina platform, and it was given modern, fastback styling with a long hood up front that would eventually accommodate engines from 1.3 liters all the way up to a 5.0 liter V8 in some markets.

Given the close link to the Mustang, Ford had originally planned to call it the Colt. A wrench was thrown into the works after it was discovered that Japanese automaker Mitsubishi had already trademarked the name, and they had a car in production carrying the badge since 1962.

As a result of this, the car was renamed the Capri before launch. Capri is a famous island off the coast of Italy that has been used as a luxury resort since the time of the Roman Empire, and in Europe the name carries connotations of summer fun, luxury, and style – perfect for the new Ford sports car.

The Ford Capri 3000GT would make its debut in 1969, a year after the Capri had first been offered for sale. The 3000GT would be the fastest and most powerful model at this time, thanks to its 3.0 liter Ford Essex V6 which was good for up to 144+ bhp at 4,750 rpm and 192 lb ft of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Though these power figures may not seem impressive by modern standards they were highly respectable back in the late 1960s. Coupled to this was the fact that the Capri was a reasonably lightweight vehicle, tipping the scales at between 2,000 and 2,500 lbs depending on the specific version.

The Mk I Capri was replaced with the Mk II in 1974, which was then replaced with the MK III in 1978 until it left production in 1986. It would be one of Ford’s longest-running European sports cars up until that time, and it became a major automotive icon across Europe.

Jamie Oliver’s Ford Capri 3000GT Shown Here

As noted further up, this 1970 Ford Capri 3000GT Mk I has been owned by popular chef Jamie Oliver for over 10 years, he bought it in 2014 and then had £20,000 of restoration work carried out.

Jamie Oliver is a man who needs no introduction on either side of the Atlantic, or anywhere else for that matter. He first rose to fame with the release of his first TV series in 1999, titled “The Naked Chef.”

Oliver’s popularity was explosive, driven by his approachable personality, but perhaps more importantly by his approachable style of cooking. He would typically use fresh, easy to source ingredients that were prepared simply – a considerable difference from many cooking shows of the time.

Today, Oliver is known as a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author with millions of followers, an award winning TED Talk, and he’s spent years pioneering programs to get kids (and their parents) eating healthy.

Aside from his career in food, Oliver is also known for his love of cars, and he’s used some of his own cars in his various shows over the years. He’s now decided to sell a small number of them, including the Capri 3000 GT you see in this article.

The car is finished in white with a black hood over a black interior with faux wood trim. This is one of the 4-speed manual transmission cars, considered far more desirable than the 3-speed automatic, and it’s powered by the 3.0 liter Ford Essex V6.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Classic Car Auctions on the 28th of September with a price guide of £22,000 – £26,000 or approximately $27,720 – $32,760 USD.

If you’d like to read more about this Capri or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Classic Car Auctions