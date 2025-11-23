This is the Astorflex Legendflex Logger Boot, each pair is made in Italy by the Travenzoli family-owned company, with double stitch down construction, a memory foam insole, and a high-quality leather upper.

The Legendflex Logger Boot is designed to last many years, and to be resoleable when the original hard rubber outer sole has worn down – this means that for many owners it’ll be a boot they keep for the rest of their life.

History Speedrun: Astorflex

Astorflex’s history dates back far further than most modern bootmakers, all the way back to 1820 in fact, in Castel d’Ario – a small town in Italy’s Mantua province in the north of the country. The Travenzoli family had started out as traditional shoemakers working with local leather and hand-sewn soles, slowly building a reputation for long-lasting, everyday footwear.

By the early twentieth century the company, which was then known as Fratelli Travenzoli, shifted toward more structured production as new machinery and huge postwar demand all worked together to reshape the Italian shoe industry. They adopted the stitched-down construction method, which better suited the boots and shoes that would later become their signature product lines.

Unusually, the business would remain family-run through the post-war decades, further refining its processes rather than expanding into high-fashion or mass-market manufacturing. This slower approach allowed Astorflex to modernize without losing control of materials or processes.

Their use of vegetable-tanned leather linings, natural crepe soles and water-based adhesives emerged from this period, partly driven by regional tanning traditions around Mantua and partly by the company’s preference for longer-lasting materials.

In more recent years, under sixth-generation owner Fabio Travenzoli and his son Giulio, Astorflex has gained a wider following for its casual boots – most notably the Greenflex desert boot and other suede styles that reference mid-century Italian footwear.

Production remains entirely in Castel d’Ario, where the company handles sourcing, tanning partnerships and final assembly in-house. That continuity is unusual in a market where many long-established brands had shifted production offshore and lost that handmade quality that had made them special.

The Astorflex Legendflex Logger Boot

The Astorflex Legendflex Logger Boot comes with what is described as buttery soft bovine suede leather uppers, and a full calf leather lining that was chosen to provide all-day comfort and some added structure.

The boots have double stitch down construction (with no welt), a soft memory foam insole, a rubber outsole, as well as triple, and even quadruple stitching in high-stress areas. They’re designed to last for years, decades even, and they can be resoled when the time comes.

They’re now available in a wide variety of sizes on the official Huckberry store here, with free US shipping and free US returns.

Images courtesy of Huckberry