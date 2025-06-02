This is a 1949 Chevrolet Kurbmaster Step Van that was given a discreet camper van conversion in the 1970s, then given a full refurbishment more recently in 2023.

Inside the van you’ll find beds for two, as well as a kitchenette with a fridge, sink, and three-burner stove top. It also has a toilet, countertop space, storage cupboards, a receiver hitch, and 1970s-era touches like wood paneling on the walls and vinyl covering on the floor.

Fast Facts: A Kurbmaster Step Van Camper

This 1949 Chevrolet Kurbmaster Step Van was originally built as a commercial delivery vehicle, then converted into a clandestine camper van in the 1970s. It retained its unassuming exterior, which made it ideal for stealth camping if required. A comprehensive refurbishment was completed in 2023.

The interior includes twin platform beds with orthopedic cushions, a kitchenette featuring a sink, stove, and fridge, plus a toilet mounted under the driver’s seat. Retro 1970s elements like wood paneling and vinyl flooring remain intact, helping to preserve its charming vintage character.

Mechanically, it’s powered by a 235 cu. in. Chevrolet inline-six mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. Recent maintenance includes a new starter, battery, and ignition system. Odometer shows 13,000 miles, with roughly 200 miles added under current ownership.

Additional features include a Dearborn propane heater (untested), fishing rod holders, a spotlight, chrome grille, headlight visors, and a rear platform with a hitch and propane mounts. The van is for sale in Oyster Bay, NY, with spare parts, partial service records, and a transferable New York registration.

The Chevrolet Step-Van

The Chevrolet Step-Van was a series of commercial vans built from 1940 through 1998 over a number of generations. The Step-Van was developed as a multi-stop truck designed for use by delivery and logistics companies, later becoming popular for conversion into food trucks thanks to the roomy interiors and high ceilings.

When the Step-Van debuted it was called the “Dubl-Duti” (double duty), and it was based on the then-current 115 inch wheelbase Chevrolet pickup truck chassis.

The Step-Van models that would follow would use this same fundamental recipe, using a Chevrolet pickup truck chassis with a forward control cab, a version of the pickup truck drivetrain, and a body built to be as commodious as possible.

Little concern was given to aerodynamics, this was because aerodynamics weren’t a major issue – the vans were overwhelmingly meant to be used in lower speed urban, suburban, and city environments where laminar flow and drag coefficients are effectively inconsequential.

The Chevrolet Step-Van would become a common sight on American roads, many of the later models still are, and you’ve more than likely eaten a taco or two that was prepared in one.

The Kurbmaster Van

The Kurbmaster was a series of aluminum-bodied step vans produced by Grumman Olson, a company renowned for its expertise in lightweight aluminum construction – stemming from its background in aircraft manufacturing.

Interestingly, Grumman Aircraft Engineering was scheduled to begin building the vans in 1939 but due to the outbreak of World War II their resources were shifted to building aircraft for the war effort. After the war, Grumman Olson became building a series of aluminum-bodied vans based on the Chevrolet Step-Van.

These alloy-bodied vans became popular almost overnight due to the fact they were relatively lightweight, well-built, and the bodies were impervious to rust – a major problem for many vehicles at the time, particularly in the more northern latitudes.

In 1984 the company was awarded a contract worth a billion dollars by the United States Postal Service (USPS), and many of the original 163,000 Grumman LLVs are still in operation today.

The Chevrolet Kurbmaster Step Van Camper Shown Here

This is a 1949 Chevrolet Kurbmaster Step Van that was given a camper van conversion back in the 1970s. The exterior of the van has been kept looking close to stock, with the exception of that rear end shelf perhaps, and given its commercial look it wouldn’t warrant a second look by the kind of security that might ask a more obvious camper van to move along.

Power is provided by a 235 cubic inch Chevrolet inline-six, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. Recent mechanical work included refreshing the ignition system and replacing the starter and battery.

The van features a single driver’s seat reupholstered in green Crypton velvet with yellow piping, mounted atop a platform housing an RV-style toilet. The five-digit odometer displays 13,000 miles, with approximately 200 miles added under current ownership.

The camper conversion includes a kitchenette equipped with a sink, ice box, and three-burner stove/range, complemented by metal-flake laminate countertops. The rear section houses two platform beds with orthopedic foam cushions and removable Crypton velvet covers.

Additional features include a water tank, storage compartments, and a Dearborn propane heater, though the heater’s functionality has not been tested and it should probably be assumed to require repair or replacement.

Exterior details include fishing rod holders on the front bumper and the right side of the van, a spotlight, chrome grille bars, headlight visors, and pop-out side windows. The rear platform is outfitted with a receiver hitch, railings, and propane tank holders.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Oyster Bay, New York with spare parts, partial service records, and transferable New York registration. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

