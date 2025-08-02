This is the Hybrid Pint Glass from the team at Elevated Craft®. It’s made up of two parts that slot together, the vacuum insulated stainless steel base, and the removable pint glass insert.

The idea is that it offers you the benefits of drinking beer from a proper glass, with all the benefits of drinking from a vacuum insulated flask – your drink stays cold for hours and you don’t get condensation on your fingers. It’s design won a covered Red Dot Design Award in 2024.

History Speedrun: Elevated Craft®

Elevated Craft® was founded by Adam Craft, a mixologist who one day back in 2017 realized that there must be a better way to design the age-old cocktail shaker. He didn’t realize it at the time, but this would be a moment that would fundamentally change the direction of his life.

Adam spent the next two years prototyping, testing, and iterating his design until he was happy with it. He launched it on a crowdfunding platform in 2019 and much to his shock, it went viral – bringing in as astonishing $2.5 million USD in pre-orders from almost 30,000 people – not just in the USA but around the world.

Once he had the Elevated Craft® Hybrid Cocktail shaker in full production and orders were being delivered he turned his eye elsewhere behind the bar. Soon the company was developing a line of unique cocktail glasses, pint glasses, and more – all following the same fundamental design ethos.

The Elevated Craft® Hybrid Pint Glass

The Elevated Craft® Hybrid Pint Glass is arguably one of the cleverest pint glass designs yet developed. Whereas your standard pint glass is a single wall glass design with no thermal insulation, the Hybrid Pint Glass is comprised of two separate parts and it offers excellent thermal insulation.

This insulation is provided by the stainless steel outer/base, which has a double-walled design with a vacuum in the middle – it also has a bottle opener hidden in the base. It’s designed to be stored either on the shelf, in the fridge, or in the freezer to help keep your beer cold.

The second part is the pint glass, with fits inside the stainless steel base securely thanks to the company’s patented glass lock technology – essentially a co-molded polymer ring embedded in the stainless steel base that allows the glass to “pop” into place, and then be easily popped out again for washing.

Elevated Craft® offers a lifetime warranty on all their wares, free 2-7 day shipping on all US orders over $95 USD, and all packages are shipped from their facility in Atlanta Georgia. If you’d like to get your own or read more you can visit the store listing here.

Images courtesy of Elevated Craft®