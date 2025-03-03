This is a 2019 Suzuki Jimny that has been given a comprehensive rebuild into a six-wheeler, using as many Suzuki parts as possible including an additional rear axle and body parts from a donor Jimny.

It’s now one of very few six-wheel Jimnys in the world, in fact it’s the only one we’ve seen, and it’s now being offered for sale finished in Audi Nardo Grey with a rear roll bar and a small pickup-style cargo bed in the back.

Fast Facts – The Suzuki Jimny Six-Wheeler

This 2019 Suzuki Jimny has been transformed into a six-wheeler, featuring a third axle and body extensions using genuine Suzuki parts. Finished in Audi Nardo Grey with a rear roll bar and pickup-style cargo bed, this custom vehicle is possibly the only one of its kind in the world.

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny debuted in 2018 with classic off-road styling inspired by classic Mercedes G-Wagons and Land Rover Defenders. Its lightweight, compact build and capable four-wheel drive system made it a success in global markets, though it was not sold in the U.S. due to emissions regulations.

The 2019 Jimny features a steel ladder frame chassis, live axles with coil springs front and back, and a 1.5 liter 4-cylinder engine producing 101 bhp. It has a dual range transfer case offering rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, and it comes with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

This custom six-wheeled Jimny was built by Mocho Fabrication in the UK, with modifications including extended body sides, custom rear arches, and a new cargo bed. The interior features black and grey quilted leather, and it will be auctioned with a price guide of £40,000 to £50,000 ($50,000 to $66,000 USD).

The Fourth-Generation Suzuki Jimny

The fourth-generation of the Suzuki Jimny made its formal debut in 2018 with styling that was clearly influenced by early Mercedes G Wagons and classic Land Rover Defenders. Under the skin it had all the ingredients of a genuinely capable four-wheel drive, with a ladder frame chassis, live axles front and back, a dual-range transfer case, and compact dimensions coupled to a low weight that made it ideal for use on tight trails.

The combination of classic styling, off-road ability, and its low price point made the fourth-gen Jimny a meteoric success – in fact in many world markets Suzuki was struggling to meet demand, with waitlists extending out to 18 months in some countries.

The vehicle wasn’t offered for sale in the United States as it doesn’t meet strict US safety and emissions regulations, which has left many Americans looking for ways to import it through other means.

In some respects, the wild success of the new Jimny has been a slap in the face for some manufacturers, who have been making their off-roaders ever larger, heavier, and more complex. The Suzuki weighs just 1,070 kgs (2,359 lbs) in two-door form and can be bought brand new for the equivalent of $21,000 USD in most markets.

As mentioned higher up, the fourth-gen Jimny has a steel ladder frame chassis with a body bolted to the top. It has a steel body bolted on, which originally came in two-door form, with a four-door version making its appearance in the model line-up in early 2023.

The Jimny rides on live axles front and rear, each riding on coil springs and a three-link arrangement. It has front and rear disc brakes, a front mounted engine, and either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission mated to a dual-range transfer case offering either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Power is provided by the Suzuki K15B 1.5 liter four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 101 bhp at 6,000 rpm with 102 lb ft at 4,400 rpm. The standard version of the Jimny comes with air conditioning and heating, cruise control, front air bags, electric windows, and power steering.

The Suzuki Jimny Six-Wheeler Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is possibly the only Jimny six-wheeler in the world, it was imported into the UK from Japan. The owner saw a rendering of a six-wheeled version of the Jimny, though it was just a design exercise and hadn’t actually been built.

He decided to make it a reality, and sent it off to Mocho Fabrication in Broadway in the Cotswolds, England. They extended the sides of the body, extended the chassis rails, fitted a third axle using all genuine Suzuki parts, they made custom rear arches using Suzuki Jimny arches to accommodate the third axle, and they built the rear cargo bed.

The body was then resprayed in Audi Nardo Grey, and the interior was retrimmed to a high standard in black and light grey quilted leather. It was also given a Kenwood stereo with Apple CarPlay, it’s been fitted with brand new all-terrain tires, and two spare wheels are also included in the sale.

It’s now due to cross the auction block with Historics Auctioneers on the 1st of March with a price guide of £40,000 – £50,000, or approximately $50,000 – $66,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Editor’s Note: We missed the auction date on this one by a couple of days due to an internal scheduling error, please accept our apologies.

Images courtesy of Historics Auctioneers