This is the engine and transmission from a Ferrari 812 GTS, the engine is a V12 with a displacement of 6.5 liters, and it’s capable of 800 bhp – once it’s fitted to a vehicle and plumbed in.

The 812 GTS was the convertible version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast coupe. Both vehicles shared an almost identical drivetrain – when the 812 Superfast debuted Ferrari claimed it had the most powerful naturally-aspirated production car engine ever made, up until that point in history.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast made its first public appearance at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the replacement for the outgoing Ferrari F12berlinetta model. The 812 featured a front-mid-engined V12 layout, with rear wheel drive, seating for two, and styling that was said to have been influenced by the 365 GTB/4 “Daytona.”

The 812 Superfast was powered by a 6,496cc (6.5 liter) F140 GA V12, essentially an enlarged version of the earlier 6.3 liter V12 used in the F12berlinetta. The F140 is a 65° DOHC V12 with an aluminum alloy block and heads, four valves per cylinder, and in the 812 GTS it was capable of 789 bhp at 8,500 rpm with 530 lb ft of torque at 6,750 rpm

The transmission is the 7-speed Magna 7DCL750 dual-clutch unit that was fitted to the 812 GTS, it was manufactured for Ferrari by Getrag, and it shared some design cues with the gearbox used in the Ferrari 458.

The top speed of the car was listed at 340 km/h (211 mph) when new, with a 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds – making it one of the fastest accelerating naturally-aspirated production cars of its time, and of all time for that matter.

The engine shown here was removed from a 2020 Ferrari 812 GTS and it comes with the transmission still attached, as well as the exhaust system. This makes it an ideal drop in replacement for someone with an 812 GTS needing a new drivetrain.

It’s being offered for sale on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $74,635 USD here. The eBay listing is a little light on information but the seller is highly rated, so interested parties may want to contact them for more information before hitting the big blue buy button.

Images courtesy of Ferrari and Engine Parts Express by MTD