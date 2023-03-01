This is the Legacy Growler Beer Tap, it’s been designed to allow you to enjoy draft beers in the comfort of your own home, or shed/garage/basemen/treehouse/doghouse, and it has a capacity of 64 oz which works out to approximately four standard US pints.

For the uninitiated, a growler is a large container for beer which is typically filled directly from the tap at a bar or brewery. The name is said to come from the burbling noise they can sometimes make as the built up gas inside escapes past the stopper.

Growlers have been in use in some form or another for millennia – it’s known that the laborers who built the Egyptian pyramids were paid approximately four to five liters per day – the equivalent of 8.45 to 10.56 US pints – and they received their rations in large clay growler-like jugs.

Given the modern day proliferation of craft breweries and the bars that sell their beer the growler has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, they allow people to take home a healthy amount of their favorite draft beer and keep it in the fridge until it’s needed.

The Growler Beer Tap by Legacy adds to the convenience by offering a much simpler solution to pouring the beer out of your growler into a glass. Instead of holding it steady you now just load it into the base, and you can pour it right from the tap using a gravity feed.

The base is made from acacia wood, the tap is food grade stainless steel, and the tap handle is designed to be drawn on with chalk to you can keep track of which growler has which beer – in case you have multiple Growler Beer Taps set up. Each one comes with an amber glass growler, and additional growlers can be bought from the store.

