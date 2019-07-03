GRD Watches – Affordable Motor Racing Inspired Timepieces

GRD Watches have made a name for themselves in recent years for their unusual, motor racing inspired timepieces that are based on speedometer and tachometer designs from classic sports cars.
The company was started in Scotland in 2012 by Andrew E. Smith, it’s now based in Munich, Germany and it uses Swiss made Ronda 762 quartz movements to ensure both unbeatable accuracy and an affordable price point.
The three GRD watches shown here are the RL-71 (tan strap), the RL-84 (red strap), and the LD-52 (black strap).
Reading the time on the dial is actually quite straightforward although it’s not done in the traditional way – the demarkations around the edge of the dial are the hours, and the smaller marks are 10 minute indicators.
On the three watches above the time is set to (left to right) 10:30, 5:30, and 4:30 respectively. Each watch has a PVD black 316L stainless steel case and buckle, a flat scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective (AR) coating on the underside, a black dial with luminous numerals and increments, and a solid screw down case back.
Each of the watches are water resistant to 10 ATM and they measure in at 43mm wide, 9mm thick, with a lug width of 22mm, and all the straps are leather.
