A Vintage Grand Prix Pinball Machine From 1976 by Williams

The Grand Prix pinball machine was designed and built by Williams Electronics between 1976 and 1977. Over the course of this year they built 10,554 examples which were shipped around the world, with most ending up in the United States and Europe, but some machines have been discovered in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
Unlike many pinball machines made from the 1980s onwards the the Grand Prix pinball machine uses an electro-mechanical system of solenoids and other more traditional elements, rather than printed circuit boards and ECUs. The upside to this is that specialists tend to find them a little easier to repair, and they get the nod of approval from traditional pinball purists too.
It’s possible that the machine was inspired by the movie “Grand Prix” from 1966, the city used on the backboard is Monaco, obviously famous for its appearance of the Formula 1 calendar, and for having one of the most challenging races of the year with very little in the way of run off areas.
Drivers travel at high speed within inches of the barriers, any contact is usually race ending, and wealthy race attendees often view the spectacle from the decks of their multi-million dollar motor yachts moored in the harbour.
Although there were over ten thousand examples of the Grand Prix pinball machine made it’s not known how many have survived to the current day. We do know that there are at least 137, however the real number is likely quite a bit higher than that as it’s taken from a pinball owners registry.
Pinball machines and other classic arcade games have made a huge comeback in recent years so we expect this relatively rare machine to attract plenty of attention when it crosses the auction block with RM Sotheby’s in September. There’s currently no estimate attached to it, and it’s being offered without a reserve.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Bolt Action Pen L by the team at Inventery was developed to be a long-lasting heirloom quality pen that can be handed down through multiple generations. Most pens, even those from high-end manufacturers, have plastic internal mechanisms prone to breaking and weakening with age. The Bolt Action Pen is precision machined from raw brass stock using…
This Land Rover Defender 1:10 scale remote control model from Tamiya sits on a full four-wheel drive chassis with lockable differentials, oil-filled coil over dampers on all four corners, a live rear axle, and independent front suspension. The Land Rover Defender is a 4×4 that needs no introduction, it’s a descendant of the original Series…
GRD Watches have made a name for themselves in recent years for their unusual, motor racing inspired timepieces that are based on speedometer and tachometer designs from classic sports cars. The company was started in Scotland in 2012 by Andrew E. Smith, it’s now based in Munich, Germany and it uses Swiss made Ronda…
The Montague Paratrooper Bike was developed with a grand from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Unites States Military to provide paratroopers and other special forces soldiers with a strong, fast, and almost entirely silent form of transportation upon landing. Militaries around the world have faced the same problem when it comes…
Editor’s Note: If the film isn’t loading for you, you can view it directly on YouTube here. —– This documentary, “Jewel In The Crown”, is a look back from 1992 to the very early days of what is almost certainly the most famous Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. Despite its diminutive size,…
The Courant Catch: 3 is a next generation wireless charger that’s faster-to-full than a standard wired charger by 30 minutes (180 minutes to full vs 210 with the iPhone USB cable). Whereas the majority of wireless chargers on the market are black plastic, the Courant Catch: 3 has a full aluminum frame with a premium…