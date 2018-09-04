Gas Bag – Giant Loop Fuel Safe Bladder

The Gas Bag by Giant Loop is a fuel bladder designed to allow you to pack away some gasoline for off-road adventures, or for those motorcycle road trips with long gaps between gas stations.
Giant Loop make the Gas Bag in the USA, each bag has a fuel-safe welded-film bladder with a black ballistic nylon reinforced container. When not in use the Gas Bag can be rolled up for easy storage, and due the flexible nature of the bags and the looped webbing anchor points the bags can be attached to almost any motorcycle in the world.
Before shipping out each Gas Bag is individually pressure tested to ensure it’s ready for use, and there are carry handles at each end, with a black plastic screw-down cap for filling up.
Giant Loop make the Gas Bag in 4 sizes ranging from 1 gallon to 2, 3, and 5 gallon sizes (there are 3.78 liters per gallon for those of you living in metric countries).
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Crave Montana Motorcycle Shirt is made from Armalith, a material twice as strong as Kevlar that’s used in bulletproof vests, military armor, and spacecraft tethers. One of the great benefits of this material is its abrasion resistance, which makes it ideal for use in motorcycle clothing. The team at Crave designed the Montana with…
Read More
The Mini Espresso Maker by GSI Outdoors was designed for people who love the great outdoors, but can’t bring themselves to start the day with a cup of freeze-dried instant coffee. The word “espresso” is Italian for “pressed-out” (it shouldn’t be pronounced “ex-presso” unless you want to make your barista wince), the preparation method involves…
Read More
Full ownership of the Excelsior-Henderson motorcycle brand will be up for auction on the 27th of January, including all its intellectual property, the Excelsior-Henderson brandname, 10 federally registered trademarks, internet domains, previous motorcycle frame and engine designs, as well as 18 expired patents that can be used by the owner of Excelsior-Henderson. A Very Brief History of Excelsior-Henderson In the…
Read More
The Yamaha FZ-09 The Yamaha FZ-09 is an inline three cylinder motorcycle designed to compete squarely against the popular Triumph Street Triple. Although multi-cylinder engines with an odd number of cylinders are less common, the three cylinder configuration makes a lot of sense for motorcycle use as it’s smoother running than a parallel twin, and…
Read More
The Briggs & Stratton Motor Wheel was the first motorized vehicle ever owned by many tens of thousands of Americans, many were attached to bicycles and some were fitted to the rear of the Briggs & Stratton Flyer Cyclecar – remembered now as the cheapest car in history. A Brief History of the Briggs &…
Read More
These billet aluminum handlebar switches by Lions Den Motorcycles are individually CNC machined in England, they come in either two or three button layouts, and you can choose between black or stainless steel buttons. Lions Den Motorcycles is a British custom motorcycle garage run by Daniel Thomas – a former professional musician who travelled the…
Read More