The New Fuel Discovery Jacket – A Classic Motorcycle Adventure Jacket

The new Fuel Discovery Jacket is a modern take on the iconic waxed canvas motorcycle jacket made popular by the likes of Lawrence of Arabia. The popularity of natural cotton canvas jackets has been on the rise among motorcyclists in recent years, particularly when they’re combined with modern safety features like elbow, shoulder, and back armor.
Waxed Cotton Canvas
Waxed cotton canvas still outperforms many man-made textiles due to its excellent breathability, natural hypoallergenic properties, and excellent durability that’s been prized by militaries around the world since at least the 1800s.
With the invention of the motorcycle, canvas jackets were designed with four large front pockets for holding maps, compasses, pipes, and snuff boxes. A belt was added around the waist to keep the jacket firmly attached at speed, the collar has a front closure to stop it flapping in the wind, and a generous amount of wax is applied to weatherproof it while keeping it breathable.
The Fuel Discovery Jacket
Modern versions of the waxed canvas motorcycle jacket like this one from Fuel Motorcycles have all the features of their forbears, with a number of modern additions to make them safer and more comfortable.
The team at Fuel design gear they use themselves, including on their Scram Africa ride each year across North Africa and the Sahara. The Fuel Discovery Jacket is made from dark green 100% cotton canvas with suede leather details, YKK zippers throughout, brass snaps, and full waxing for weather protection.
Each jacket comes with a full assortment of Smoothways CE level 2 armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back. There’s also a second jacket included for free – it’s technically a 125 gram thermal jacket liner but it’s been designed to be a jacket in its own right for use around town or around the campsite when a full jacket would be too much.
When worn under the full jacket it offers full protection from winter weather, and in the less-chilly months of the year it can be removed so you don’t overheat. Fuel offers the jacket in sizes from S through to XXL, and orders are being taken now.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The new Mercer CPO Riding Shirt was developed by Jane Motorcycles to be a shirt suitable for motorcycle use – particularly for those who ride in lower-speed urban environments in the warmer summer months and choose to forgo wearing a jacket due to the heat. The team at Jane Motorcycles have the main shell made…
The DemerBox is a waterproof stereo built into a Pelican Case, it offers 50+ hours of battery life, Bluetooth pairing with a wireless range of up to 100 feet, and a handy USB port for charging your smartphone, tablet, GPS, etc. Pelican Cases are renowned for their toughness, they’re used by photographers, videographers, scientists, and…
Randolph sunglasses are standard issue for the U.S. Air Force, and they have been since 1982. They’ve been worn by fighter pilots, NASA astronauts, and a wide range of other airborne personnel – they’re so famously durable that Randolph guarantee the frames for life. The Randolph Aviator II has a classic brow bar and bayonet…
The Beeline Moto is a GPS unit designed to do away with bulky touchscreens and strip navigation down to its core functions – which way should I go, and how far till the next turn. The team behind the device have already designed and mass produced what is considered by many to be the best…
The Nexx XG100 Racer Billy B helmet is one of the most affordable carbon composite motorcycle helmets on the market right now – the shell is made up of aramid fibers, carbon reinforcement, 3D organic fibers, and multiaxial fiberglass. Nexx Helmets have dubbed this shell material X-Matrix technology, and it results in a remarkably strong…
The HJC IS-5 X-Wing Fighter Pilot Helmet is A DOT-approved motorcycle helmet designed to look a lot like the helmets worn by the rebel X-Wing pilots from the original films. The X-Wing first appeared in A New Hope, followed by Return of the Jedi and The Empire Strikes Back, with a new appearance in Rogue…