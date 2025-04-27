These are the period-correct Mooneyes Fuzzy Dice, they cost $16 USD for the set, and you can choose from yellow, black, blue, green, or white primary colorways.

Mooneyes was founded by Dean Moon in the 1950s. Moon was a legendary hot rodder and designer/manufacturer of automative speed parts. The company is still based at at 10820 S. Norwalk Blvd. in Santa Fe Springs today – the same place Carroll Shelby and Moon fitted a V8 to an AC Ace and created the Shelby Cobra the early 1960s.

The Strange History Of Fuzzy Dice

The history of fuzzy dice is surprisingly contentious. The most common belief, with evidence, seems to be that the phenomenon can be traced all the way back to American fighter pilots during World War II. They hung dice above their instruments displaying a total of “7” before a mission for luck.

It’s also believed that the dice represented the dicey nature of their work, with many pilots not returning from bomber escort missions. After the war, these pilots returned home, and many got into motor racing and hot rods – this is where the dice made their appearance in cars for the first time, usually hanging from the rear vision mirror.

Another story that seems perhaps a little less likely, is that the dice were displayed as a sign that the driver was willing to take part in “dicey” street races. While this may have been true, the use of the dice does seem to have occurred quite a bit earlier.

Whatever the reason, in the 1950s fuzzy dice seemed to be hanging from almost every young driver’s rear vision mirror, and they soon became a key element of hot rod culture. Funnily enough, in 1993 there was a scientific study done into the use of fuzzy dice to see if they increased the likelihood of the driver being involved in an accident – no correlation was found.

The Mooneyes Fuzzy Dice Shown Here

The Mooneyes Fuzzy Dice shown here are just about the most authentic 1950s fuzzy dice you can get, being Mooneyes developed and carrying the famous Mooneyes logo on one face (each).

The dice come in both yellow and black colorways, the classic colors of Mooneyes, as well as green, white, or blue. They measure in at 2.36″ square, and come connected with a 18.39″ length of white cord.

The dice sell for $16 USD a set and you can buy them direct from Mooneyes here.

Images courtesy of Mooneyes.