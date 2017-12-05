Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles T-Glove Tee Reading time: less than a minute. Clothing

Gear

Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles is a world renowned, Barcelona-based custom motorcycle garage best known for building highly functional vintage scramblers, with the occasional cafe racer thrown in for good measure.

More recently they’ve started designing their own gear, including the indigo cotton t-shirt you see here.

It’s made from 100% combed cotton, with a round neck, it comes in sizes from M to XL, and it’s limited edition – when they sell out of this design it’ll never get made again.

Buy Here