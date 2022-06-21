This is the The Free Range Tent by Seager Co, it was designed to be a modern version of those classic A-frame tents used by everyone from cowboys to cattle rustlers back in the days of the old west.

Though it’s an A-frame tent it’s a little different to the original design in that it doesn’t have a single aluminum pole at each end, it has a structure made up of five poles, with two at either end giving you the A-frame structure and a long pole across the top for strength.

This design fixes one of the major issues with the original, in that the entrance to the tent would have a tent pole running down the center that you had to navigate around to get in and out. It’s not that hard to do sober but it becomes considerably more challenging after a few of those campfire whiskies.

The team at Seager Co. designed the Free Range Tent to be easy to set up by one person in under five minutes. Once it’s up it measures in at 4.5′ wide x 7′ long, 4’6 high, making it ideal for up to two people.

Once packed down it comes in at 8 lbs and 22″ long x 8″ high, making it ideal for people seeking a lightweight, easy to handle tent with classic styling.

The tent comes with an includes rainfly that you can fit over the top when inclement weather is expected. When no rain is on the horizon you can leave it off, and let the mesh roof and walls vent out any warm air to keep you cool.

The primary structure of the tent is 100% 68 denier polyester taffeta with 2000mm water resistant coating. The additional rainfly is made from 68 denier poly taffeta with 5000mm water resistant coating, giving it excellent water resistance.

The Free Range Tent has an MSRP of $250 USD and this includes all the pegs, poles, etc you need for setting it up and camping with it. Huckberry is also offering free US shipping and free US returns.

