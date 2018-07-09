The Crave Armalith Montana Motorcycle Shirt – Twice the Strength of Kevlar Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

The Crave Montana Motorcycle Shirt is made from Armalith, a material twice as strong as Kevlar that’s used in bulletproof vests, military armor, and spacecraft tethers. One of the great benefits of this material is its abrasion resistance, which makes it ideal for use in motorcycle clothing.

The team at Crave designed the Montana with a breathable 100% Armalith shell for safety, it has pockets in the shoulders and elbows for Furyagin™ D3O™ protectors or Knox™ 55 and 56 CE protectors (sold separately), and a back pocket designed to take Icon™ Cobra™ D3O™ or SasTec™ Level 2 CE protectors.

The shirt has a breathable microfibre lining for comfort, as well as hand pockets at the waist, a large chest pocket for goggles, maps, or devices, one inner zippered pocket for valuables. The cuffs are adjustable and the front closure is via a heavy duty zipper, with a flap to cover to help keep you warm.

