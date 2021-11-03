The Ford Cosworth GBA is a turbocharged V6 Formula 1 engine that was developed in England in the mid-1980s to replace the Ford Cosworth DFV engine – still the most successful engine in motor racing history.

The Cosworth GBA engine was officially known as the “Ford TEC,” however it’s best known now as the “GBA,” its original internal name designation from Cosworth. The engine was designed by Keith Duckworth, the “worth” in “Cosworth,” working with Geoff Goddard and a small team of engineers.

Fast Facts – The Ford Cosworth GBA

Replacing the DFV, or Double Four Valve, was no mean feat. It was an engine that powered teams to 10 Formula One Constructors’ Championship wins and 12 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship wins.

Whereas the DFV was a 3.0 liter V8 the new Ford Cosworth GBA would be a 1.5 liter turbocharged V6, designed to take advantage of then-current Formula 1 engineering regulations.

The Cosworth GBA was first fitted to the 1986 Haas Lola F1 car, it was also used by the Benetton team in 1987.

The 120° V6 was capable of over 900 bhp at 10,000+ rpm. The regulations changed before the engine could be fully developed but it did power drivers to multiple podiums and points finishes.

Above Video: This full-length documentary covers the development of the Ford Cosworth GBA engine, including its many trials and tribulations.

The Ford Cosworth GBA Shown Here

The GBA engine you see here is believed to have been one made for Team Haas to use in the 1986 Formula 1 season.

The auction listing doesn’t go into much detail about the engine, however it’s clear from the images that it’s largely (if not entirely) in tact, with both turbos, the intake manifolds, turbo manifolds, and ECU all in place.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing, it’s due to be auctioned in France on the 19th of November with a price guide of $60,000 – $85,000 USD and no reserve.

Images: Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s