This is a Carroll Shelby Engine Company 289 V8 crate engine that now has a displacement of 364 cubic inches thanks to the fact that it’s been bored and stroked. It’s capable of over 470 bhp on pump gas (91 octane).

The Carroll Shelby Engine Company was founded to continue the legacy of Carroll Shelby as a world-beating engine builder. The company offers a series of Ford derived V8s including the 289, 302, 351 Windsor, and 427 FE.

All engines from the Carroll Shelby Engine Company start out with a 356 T6 CNC machined aluminum Shelby block, and they’re then built from there. They can build reliable engines for both street and track use, with horsepower figures ranging from 393 to 750+ bhp.

The crate engine you see in this article started life as an aluminum 289 V8 block that was bored to 4.125″ over, then fitted with a 4340 forged steel SCAT stroker crankshaft to bring the displacement up to 364 cubic inches or 6.0 liters (5,964 cc).

The engine is fitted with SCAT H-beam connecting rods, Mahle PowerPak aluminum 4032 pistons, a custom-ground hydraulic roller camshaft, a Quick Fuel Brawler 750 CFM carburetor, a Moroso Performance Products oil pan, and an MSD ignition system.

It also has Air Flow Research 205cc aluminum cylinder heads, aluminum roller rockers, a port-matched dual-plane intake manifold, and an 8-quart front-sump Moroso Performance Products oil pan.

Up top you’ll find black Shelby aluminum finned valve covers, and it has a Melling high-volume oil pump and an aluminum water pump. The engine has a compression ratio of 10.5:1 and it’s tuned to run on 91 octane pump gas.

The dyno results for this engine are included below, as you can see it makes peak power of 478 bhp at 6,500 rpm with a healthy 475 lb ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. Even the Hi-Po (high power) Ford version of the 289 V8 in the 1960s was only capable of 271 bhp.

The seller notes that this engine is being offered with a full warranty as if you were to order it directly from the Carroll Shelby Engine Company, which should give peace of mind to the new owner.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Windsor, California on Bring a Trailer with build and dynamometer sheets and no reserve price. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer