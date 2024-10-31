This is one of the 25 examples of the Land Rover Series I that were restored in-house by Jaguar Land Rover as part of their exclusive “Reborn” program.

This process saw it restored to exacting original condition, as though it were a brand new Series I rolling off the production line. The vehicle is now being offered for sale, with the bidding expected to extend into the low six figures.

Fast Facts – A “Reborn” Land Rover Series I

The Series I was initially developed by Maurice Wilks in 1948, blending Jeep-inspired 4×4 capabilities with farm-tractor versatility. It quickly gained worldwide popularity for off road and agricultural use, from farming and exploration to major industrial projects in remote areas.

The “Reborn” restoration program involved a complete disassembly, cataloging, and rebuilding of each selected vehicle, with restored parts and original paint colors like Bronze Green, Royal Air Force Blue, Dove Gray, and Poppy Red. Each restored Series I was issued a 12 month or 12,000 mile warranty.

The featured 80-inch Series I, originally exported to Australia, returned to the UK for restoration in 2017 and this was completed in 2020. Now up for auction at RM Sotheby’s, it’s expected to fetch between $130,000 and $195,000 USD.

A History Speedrun: The Land Rover Series I

The first production Land Rover, known now as the Series I, was famously developed by Maurice Wilks, Rover’s Chief Designer as a new kind of vehicle that would blend the functionality of a Willys Jeep with a common farm tractor.

Above Video: This is a vintage documentary about the history of the Land Rover. It covers the history from the earliest Series I models right through to the Land Rover Discovery in the 1990s.

Maurice Wilks had a Jeep on his farm in Anglesey, North Wales, and he quickly grew to love the small 4×4’s ability off road. He also recognized that it was far better suited to being used for driving into the local town than his tractor.

The concept for the first Land Rover included many elements used on the Jeep – front and rear live axles on leaf springs, a ladder frame chassis, and a simple body with a folding soft top roof.

He also added something that he felt was missing, a PTO or “Power Take Off,” allowing the engine to operate a wide variety of farm machinery in the same way a tractor can.

The original plan for the Land Rover had been to keep it in production for just a few years, to help get Britain back on the road after the war, the farmers and their families in particular.

As it turned out, the Land Rover would be the most enduring creation ever invented at Rover, far outliving the marque and extending its lifespan well into the 21st century.

The first generation of the Land Rover would be exported all over the world and prove invaluable in places like Africa, Australia, and South America. It would be used by farmers but also by industry, including oil and gas exploration, forestry, mining, and on major infrastructure projects like the Snowy Mountains Scheme.

It’s believed that as many as 75% of the Series Land Rovers that were ever made still exist, with many still on the road. This is thanks in part to their aluminum bodies and Meccano-like simplicity.

The Series I would remain in production from 1948 to 1958 at which point it would be replaced by the Land Rover Series II. This would be followed by the Series IIA, Series III, and finally by the Defender.

The Reborn Land Rover Series I Program

The Land Rover Reborn program was launched in 2016 by Jaguar Land Rover as a run of 25 factory restored vehicles. Each of these Land Rovers would be given the most thorough nut-and-bolt restoration possible, with all parts either restored or remanufactured.

Each vehicle is selected by senior members of the Reborn program from all across the world, the key criteria is that the chosen vehicles remain in largely original condition, even if worn.

They are then stripped down to the chassis and all parts are catalogued. The body panels are restored and sent to the Land Rover Classic Bodyshop and painted in one of the five original period colors: Light Green, Bronze Green, Royal Air Force Blue, Dove Gray, and Poppy Red.

The Power Train Department strips and rebuilds the engine, transmission, transfer case, and differentials. The suspension and brakes are rebuilt, a new wiring loom is fitted, and the vehicle is given all-new upholstery and a new soft top – all period correct of course.

The distinctive look of the Land Rover, with its large flat front fenders and inset headlights, remained much the same until the end of Series IIA production when the headlights were moved out onto the fenders.

The final vehicle is then given a 12 month or 12,000 mile manufacturer’s warranty. Given the fact that just 25 of these were made, and the fact that it would very likely be the last chance anyone would ever get to buy what is effectively a brand new Series I, it should probably be no surprise that they sold out.

The 1951 Land Rover Series I Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1951 Land Rover Series I that was originally dispatched on the 10th of July 1951. It’s an 80 inch model that was exported to Australian distributors Annand & Thompson in Brisbane, Queensland.

Much of the history of the vehicle isn’t known, Australia is a country well-known for its affinity for the Land Rover, and there are many vintage Land Rover clubs and groups in the country today. This Series I was chosen to be rebuilt by the Reborn program, and so it was shipped back to England in 2017 after having spent 66 years overseas.

It was then carefully restored by Jaguar Land Rover over a period of three years. Once this was completed the vehicle was delivered to The Dean Kronsbein Collection in early 2020. During the rebuild it was given leather-trimmed seats in both the front and rear, a passenger-side windscreen wiper and motor, and a Clayton cabin heater.

This Series I is powered by its original 1.6 liter inline-four. It’s a simple engine that could typically be fixed with only basic hand tools when required.

It was finished off in Bronze Green with a Tan canvas top which is removable for open-air driving. The door tops can also be removed, and the windscreen can be folded down for a truly wind-in-the-hair experience.

This Land Rover is now due to roll across the auction block with RM Sotheby’s in early November with a price guide of $130,000 – $195,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

