This is the Floyd Cabin, the suitably named carry-on sized aircraft cabin-friendly case designed to be an ideal travel companion for those who fly frequently.

Unusually, all Floyd suitcases ride on user-changeable skateboard wheels that come in a huge variety of colors – all cases also come with the company’s lifetime warranty overing functional defects.

History Speedrun: Floyd

Floyd is a relatively young company, it was founded in Munich, Germany in 2019 by longtime friends Bernd Georgi and Horst Kern. The two had known each other since their youth in Bavaria, where they shared a mutual love of skateboarding.

After careers in the luggage and accessories business, including supplying cases for major automotive brands, they decided to apply their skills and build a company of their own. Their goal from the outset was straightforward – to create distinctive hard-shell suitcases that stood well apart from the monotony of black and otherwise dull polycarbonate rollers dominating airports worldwide.

The key idea was to transplant the smooth-rolling polyurethane wheels of 1970s skateboards onto modern luggage. This wasn’t just aesthetic – skate wheels offered better ride quality, shock absorption, and the chance for customization through bright interchangeable colors.

The founders looked back to the Venice Beach skate scene of the 1970s and 1980s for inspiration, pairing it with a design philosophy based on toughness, functionality, and a unique style that would be recognizable even from the opposite side of an airport runway.

Floyd’s first product line combined Makrolon polycarbonate shells with four oversized skateboard-style wheels, each fitted with twin ball bearings.

The cases were produced in bright colors with bright orange interiors, deliberately designed to be easy to identify on the luggage conveyer belt after your flight when you have bleary eyes and you’re scanning all those drab Sampsonites.

Customers could also mix and match wheel colors – this simple idea turned out to be a huge selling point.

By the mid-2020s Floyd had carved out a key niche in the premium luggage market, appealing to travelers who loved the visual flair but also liked the toughness of the cases and their oversized wheels, each with their dual sealed bearings.

The Floyd Cabin

As the name suggests, the Floyd Cabin is the carry-on cabin sized case from the company – but it uses the same 100% Macrolon® shell as the full-size cases, as well as the same YKK double zippers, TSA lock, and 85 duro polyurethane ultra silent skateboard wheels.

This case measures in at 55.5 cm x 39 cm x 23 cm (21.85″ x 15.35″ x 9.05″) and it has an empty weight of 4.4 kgs or 9.7 lbs. The total capacity is 41 liters or 10.83 gallons and Floyd states that it will fit in any overhead compartment and survive any turbulence.

The Floyd Cabin is now for sale on the official Floyd store here and it comes in a huge variety of case and wheel colors, with a handy configurator on the site to allow you to see what your selection will look like before you hit the order button.

Images courtesy of Floyd