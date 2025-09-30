This is a 2002 Mazda MX-5 (also known as the Miata), although you might not recognize it at first thanks to the complete aluminum re-body it received after a parking lot accident damaged the original body.

The builder spent 7 years and an estimated 3,000 hours on the project to turn it into an homage of the mid-1950s Jaguar D-Type, while keeping the Mazda MX-5 drivetrain, chassis, and running gear in place underneath.

Above Video: This is the original MotorWeek review of the first-ten Mazda Miata, it offers a great insight into how the car was received when it first debuted.

History Speedrun: The Mazda MX-5 “Miata”

When Mazda unveiled the MX-5 (known as the Miata in North America) at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, it marked the return of a nearly extinct species – the lightweight, mass-produced, affordable roadster.

The idea had been brewing inside Mazda since the late 1970s when journalist Bob Hall, then working at Motor Trend, sketched out the case for a simple British-style sports car built with Japanese reliability. By 1981 Hall had joined Mazda’s US operations, and together with engineer Toshihiko Hirai and designer Tom Matano, he pushed the concept through Mazda’s management.

The brief was clear – a modern interpretation of the Lotus Elan ethos, low weight, balanced handling, and just enough power to be fun without excess.

The NA Miata

The first-generation MX-5, internally codenamed NA, debuted in 1990. It weighed just over 2,100 lbs and was powered by a 1.6 liter DOHC four-cylinder engine producing 115 bhp, later upgraded to a 1.8 liter with up to 133 bhp. Double wishbone suspension at all four corners contributed to its good handling, and its pop-up headlights became a defining styling cue still beloved by many today.

Priced accessibly, the NA offered open-top driving without the reliability headaches of its British predecessors (this is said lovingly by an owner of one of those British predecessors), and it quickly become a best-seller. Special editions followed, and by the end of its run in 1997, Mazda had built more than 400,000 examples.

The NB Miata

The second-generation MX-5, the NB, arrived in 1998 – modernizing the design with fixed headlights and updated bodywork while keeping the classic styling. The switch to fixed headlights was a little controversial, and many at the time didn’t like it – much preferring the original pop-ups.

Power came from uprated 1.6 and 1.8 liter inline-fours, with the latter displacement reaching as much as 146 bhp in later versions. Safety and rigidity improved thanks to additional bracing, and the car also picked up a series of upgrades like optional 6-speed manual gearboxes and limited-slip diffs. The NB also spawned high-performance versions like the Mazdaspeed MX-5, which briefly introduced a factory-turbocharged 178 bhp model in the US – by far the fastest production version up until that point in time.

The NC Miata

By 2005, the new NC generation arrived on Mazda’s then-new platform shared with the RX-8. It was larger, heavier, and more powerful, with a 2.0 liter engine delivering 158 to 170 bhp depending on trim. Curb weight crept closer to 2,500 lbs, but the NC picked up a series of refinements and additional comfort while still keeping the open-air spirit of the car alive.

A major new innovation was the Power Retractable Hard Top (PRHT), introduced in 2006, which folded electrically into the trunk – all without compromising luggage space too much. Though less of a pure roadster than its predecessors, the NC broadened the MX-5’s appeal to buyers, with many now using it as their primary daily driver rather than just as a weekend toy.

The ND Miata

The fourth and current generation of the MX-5, the ND, made its debut in 2015 with a back-to-basics approach. Mazda applied its “Skyactiv” philosophy which involved trimming size and weight while improving efficiency.

At roughly 2,300 lbs, it was lighter than the NC. Engines included a 1.5 liter in some overseas markets and a 2.0 liter four producing 155 bhp at launch, later uprated to 181 bhp in 2019. The ND also introduced the RF (Retractable Fastback) with a hardtop power roof, offering coupe practicality with convertible open air driving fun when desired.

Throughout its long-running history, the MX-5 has been shaped by outside influences as much as internal engineering – the British roadsters of the 1960s like the Elan and MGB provided the template, but Japanese reliability would ensure the model’s longterm survival.

Above Video: This is the best history piece on the Miata on YouTube, host Jason Cammisa gives a fantastic run through the history of the Miata and explains why it’s been so successful.

In motorsport, the MX-5 has become a staple of grassroots racing, from Spec Miata series to endurance events and autocross – largely due to its low cost and abundant aftermarket support. By 2016, Mazda announced over one million units had sold worldwide – making it the most popular two-seat roadster ever built.

The Unusual D-Type-Inspired Mazda MX-5 Shown Here

It’s safe to say that the lines of this car aren’t quite as sleek as the Malcolm Sayer-penned curves of the original D-Type, and there are those that’ll mock it, but I won’t be one of them.

There’s something truly wonderful about people in sheds and garages working on unusual projects, and I’ll always wander over the parking lot to take a look at cars like this and chat to the owner. Truth be told, most people don’t have what it takes to see a project like this through – particularly for 7 years and 3,000+ hours – and those that do deserve our respect. In my opinion anyway.

The whole project began after the car was damaged in a low-speed parking lot collision. Rather than repairing the car back to original condition, it was decided to go in another direction and give it a whole new aluminum body.

A new marine ply body frame was fabricated to support the new unpainted aluminum body which was riveted into place. The car’s drivetrain and running gear was largely refreshed, with a new fuel pump, all new suspension, track rod ends, and all new brake discs/pads/ABS sensors.

All clutch components were also replaced, along with the water pump, timing/cam belt and tensioners. It now has new wheels and tires, a replacement battery, radiator, fuel hoses, lights, spark plugs, and leads.

The car is now being sold out of Lancashire in the United Kingdom on Car & Classic, it has 119,746 miles on the odometer, and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic