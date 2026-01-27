This is a Bruder EXP-6 off-road camper, it’s an Australian-made travel trailer designed to go almost anywhere on earth and provide a comfortable living experience when you get there as a fully self-contained, off-grid home on wheels.

The Bruder EXP-6 is equipped with air-conditioning, satellite internet, solar panels, a generator, a lithium-ion battery system, an indoor/outdoor kitchen, and a whole lot more. Each is made with a lightweight epoxy-bonded closed-cell composite body, and they have all the bells and whistles a person could possibly need for extended trips.

Fast Facts: The Bruder EXP-6 Off-Road Camper

The Bruder EXP-6 is an Australian-made expedition travel trailer built for sustained off-road and off-grid use. It is fully self-contained, designed to handle extreme terrain, and it prioritizes reliability, toughness, and comfort for long-distance remote travel rather than casual recreational camping.

Construction centers on a lightweight epoxy-bonded closed-cell composite body paired with a highly advanced independent air suspension system. Four air bags, eight remote-reservoir shocks, stainless trailing arms, and adjustable ride height deliver exceptional ground clearance, wheel articulation, and stable highway manners when lowered.

Power and livability are key design strengths, with solar panels, lithium battery storage, an inverter, generator support, climate control, and satellite connectivity. Interior features include multiple refrigerators, induction cooking, filtered water, bathroom facilities, flexible sleeping arrangements, and thoughtful dust and noise control systems.

Founded by brothers Dan and Toby Bosschieter, Bruder targets serious expedition users rather than mainstream RV buyers. The EXP range is engineered for repeated hard use in demanding environments, sized for global shipping, and exported worldwide, with many examples operating across Australia, North America, Europe, and remote international regions.

History Speedrun: Bruder Off-Road Campers

Bruder sits in an unusual niche much closer to professional-grade expedition equipment than mainstream RV manufacturing. Their approach has always been engineering-led, and each camper is built around the idea that it should survive long-distance off-road journeys, repeated high articulation use, and true off-grid living without breaking down, failing, or otherwise letting the owner down.

Bruder’s origin story starts with two brothers, Dan and Toby Bosschieter, who had a childhood shaped by family camping and exploration across Australia’s varied climates, followed by extensive adult travel on every continent. “Bruder” (German for “brother”) was the natural name for the venture and it’s resonated well with their target clientele.

Bruder’s key differentiation from its competitors has been a manufacturing mindset that assumes owners will be using the product extensively in demanding conditions where genuine functionality matters. The flagship models are the EXP series, positioned by Bruder as an Australian-made, meticulously hand-made off-grid camper trailers engineered as the best off-road caravans money can buy.

The EXP’s calling card is its long-travel, independent suspension design that integrates heavy-duty air-suspension bags mated to an ARB twin compressor and storage tank for inflation and deflation duties. These four airbags are paired with eight heavy-duty, remote-reservoir shock absorbers, and high-tensile, stainless steel trailing arms.

In all, this suspension system offers up to two feet of ground clearance at its fully-elevated position, and it can be lowered to improve handling and reduce drag on those long highway journeys.

Bruder now has a range of models in production, from smaller, lighter weight, and less expensive units to much larger designs capable of hosting bigger families or small groups for extended off-grid journeys.

Their caravans are typically equipped with all the essential conveniences of home, including hot and cold running water, a kitchen, bathroom, electrical outlets, storage space, beds and couches, and they can be specified with high-speed broadband satellite internet for those who want (or need) it.

Although they’re made in Australia and largely intended for the varied terrain that Australia offers – from snowy mountains and rainforests, to deserts and endless forests, many have now been exported to the United States, Europe, and further afield.

The Bruder design team have intentionally designed their travel trailers to fit neatly into either a 20 or 40 ft shipping container, meaning they can be sent to (essentially) any port in the world, and the company takes both local Australian orders, and international orders.

The Bruder EXP-6 Off-Road Camper Shown Here

This is a 2018 Bruder EXP-6, it’s an expedition travel trailer designed for serious off-road and off-grid use. It’s finished in black and has a power-operated pop-up roof with screened soft-side panels and zip-up windows, and it has previously spent time in California before being acquired by the current seller in October of 2024.

The composite body is epoxy-bonded and constructed from closed-cell panels, with exterior features including a power awning, solar panels, LED lighting, a rear-view camera, traction boards, and full water, waste, and shore-power connections. Storage is well integrated, including a tongue-mounted compartment with access from both sides and additional exterior lockers.

The EXP-6 rides on a self-leveling, air-adjustable double-axle suspension with eight remote-reservoir shocks, providing approximately two feet of ground clearance and around 12 inches of vertical wheel articulation. It has four-wheel disc brakes, 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 315/70 Mickey Thompson tires, a McHitch articulating coupler, an ARB air compressor system, and a rear-mounted Warn winch.

The rear opens to reveal an interior kitchenette and access door, while the left side houses an indoor-outdoor galley with slide-out storage, an Engel refrigerator/freezer, induction cooktop, a sink with filtered running water, and LED lighting. Additional appliances include a second refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker, outdoor shower connection, and plenty of extra gear storage space.

It’s fitted with white cabinetry, water-resistant flooring, and anti-dust-pressurization. Sleeping accommodations include a forward double mattress and a convertible sofa that forms two bunks, along with a compact bathroom with a toilet, folding sink, and shower.

Climate control is handled by a Dometic air conditioner and Webasto diesel heater, while the electrical system uses a 480Ah lithium battery pack with Victron control hardware, a 3kW inverter, solar panels, a Yamaha EF2000iS gasoline generator, touchscreen management, and integrated entertainment and connectivity systems.

This Bruder EXP-6 is now being offered for sale out of Lexington, Kentucky with a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more or place a bid you can visit the listing on Bring a Trailer here.

