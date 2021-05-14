Floyd Suitcases – Inspired By 1970s Californian Skate + Surf Culture Reading time: about 2 minutes. Adventure

This is the new Floyd line of suitcases, a modern collection of luggage inspired by 1970s skate and surf culture in California – Venice Beach in particular.

Floyd was founded by industrial designers Bernd Georgi and Horst Kern specifically to add color and style to the oftentimes dreary world of suitcases and luggage. This model series comes in two key sizes – Floyd Cabin and Floyd Check-In, as the names suggest the Cabin size is suitable to carry onboard with you and the Check-In is a larger suitcase designed to check-in.

Georgi and Kern took particular interest in the brightly colored polyurethane skateboard wheels of the 1970s and 1980s. The wheels are typically the first thing to break on many modern suitcases so Floyd suitcases have solid polyurethane wheels, each with its own ball bearing, and they’re all user-replaceable to help significantly extend the life of the suitcase.

The shell of both suitcases is Makrolon® polycarbonate, chosen for its high strength and low weight. They’re also fitted with expandable aluminum alloy handles, an aluminum framelock, a central combination TSA lock, and orange Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 luggage compartments inside.

Each suitcase comes with a cast steel wrench with an Italian leather cord to be used when it’s time for a wheel replacement, and they come with an orange nylon duster which can be used as a laundry bag.

Floyd Cabin

The smaller of the two suitcase designs is the Floyd Cabin, it measures in at 555 mm x 393 mm x 230 mm and weighs in at 4.0 kilograms with a volume of 41 litres. The size was carefully chosen to fit within the cabin baggage allowance of all major airlines, and it’s available in Pacific blue, magic purple, desert sand, tarmac grey, sunset orange, bounty white, and Vegas green. The Cabin has an MSRP of €365.

Floyd Check-In

The larger of the two designs is the Floyd Check-In, it measures in at 700 mm x 450 mm x 250 mm, it weighs 5.1 kilograms, and it has a volume of 61 litres. The Check-In is available in the colors Pacific blue, desert sand, tarmac grey, magic purple, and Vegas green. The Check-In has an MSRP of €465.

Currently it’s only possible to buy Floyd suitcases via the website Floyd.One and a small number of retailers. The website offers worldwide shipping and each suitcase comes with a two-year warranty, with a five-year warranty on the wheels. Replacement wheels are available on the website, a full set costs €49 and you can choose from pink, white, blue, or green.

