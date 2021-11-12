This is the Flint and Tinder Hudson Jacket, its outer layer is British Millerain canvas waxed with coconut wax for weatherproofing, and it has an Abraham Moons flannel liner – one of the UK’s oldest woolen mills still in operation.
The Waxed Hudson Jacket was developed as a modern interpretation of the rugged waxed canvas jackets of old that were worn for protection from the elements decades before the invention of materials like GoreTex.
The jacket has a classic five-pocket design, with two standard flap pockets on the front that are secured with metal snaps, there are two hand warmer pockets behind them, and there’s a slightly elevated front pocket for valuables that you want to keep up above the waist area.
On the inside of the jacket you’ll find an inner chest pocket for a phone or wallet, the Hudson Jacket has a 100% cotton flannel lining from Abraham Moons, a naturally hypoallergenic material, and there is corduroy trim under the collar and at the cuffs for comfort.
The jacket’s primary shell is made from British Millerain 100% Tekwax Evolution 8 waxed canvas, which gives it a drier handfeel and enhanced weather-resistant properties when compared with traditional waxed cotton.
Sizing ranges from XS up to 3XL and there’s a sizing guide on the store page to help you get the right size first time. The MSRP is $298 USD, and you can choose between the Black, Forest, Navy, or Tan colorways.
